Is there a good alternative to peated compost?

In a greenhouse in Nottinghamshire, Barbara Wright is growing peat.

Well, not peat exactly. Wright's company, BeadaMoss, is growing sphagnum moss – the main component of natural peat extracted from northern peatlands for use in gardens across the US and Europe.

BeadaMoss has been growing sphagnum for around 15 years, initially to plant this on degraded peatlands as a fast-track to peatland restoration. But, sparked by environmental concerns over the use of peat in horticulture and a looming limit on this use in the UK, BeadaMoss is now investigating the best way to grow sphagnum moss as a replacement for the bags of peat-based growing media found widely in garden centres across the world.

Natural peatlands store twice as much carbon as all the world's forests, but they are rapidly disappearing due to widespread extraction. There are finite reserves and peat takes thousands of years to form.

One group that's been particularly resistant to giving it up is gardeners. They use it for fertilising and improving the soil, and as a key ingredient in potting mixes for growing new plants. It's prized for its spongy texture, which allows it to hold onto both water and air – both of which are essential for developing roots.

Peat-free compost has become increasingly available over the last decade, but historically it has been criticised for not being as good – with some replacements accused of being dry, inconsistent or low in nutrients.

But as awareness of the carbon impact of peat has grown, companies and researchers on both sides of the Atlantic are stepping up efforts to find alternative solutions in the quest to replace this extraordinary material.

***



Peat is a natural substance formed of plants (often mosses) which have partially decomposed under waterlogged, anaerobic conditions but still retain their distinctive spongy structure.