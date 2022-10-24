In a fictional hospital in Seattle, surgeons are sweating through their scrub caps as a heatwave descends on the city. With a sudden whoosh and a clank, the building's overworked air conditioning system comes to a halt. Within minutes, the stifling temperature makes it unsafe to operate, and surgeons are forced to rush to finish their procedures.

The Grey's Anatomy doctors are navigating the same relationships and patients that have kept them on our screens for some 400 episodes of the show. But in this episode, for the first time, the backdrop to the drama is the very real issue of climate change. The air conditioning system, Dr Richard Webber says, "wasn't designed to be pushed that hard". Dr Addison Montgomery replies: "the Earth wasn't designed to push this hard".

It's a relatively rare example of the many kinds of climate-related storylines that are typically missing from fictional TV and film worlds. Social scientists and non-profits argue that climate is a topic that belongs in many kinds of on-screen stories, not just the occasional climate-disaster thriller. But can seeing the realities of climate change affecting characters on the big and small screen really help us to relate differently to the unfolding climate crisis – to cope better, or even change our behaviour?

You might also like:

Non-profit storytelling consultancy Good Energy believes it can. It is among a small but growing number of organisations calling for far more TV and film scripts to feature climate-related storylines, characters and reference points.

In April 2022, it released its Good Energy Playbook, a set of guidelines for embedding climate change into any on-screen story. It joins other initiatives in drawing attention to the need for film and TV to reflect the myriad ways climate change leaves its mark on our everyday lives, including Planet Placement, a set of tips for the TV and film industry from Bafta’s Albert, and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NDRC)'s Rewrite the Future.

The Good Energy Playbook's suggestions are appropriately wide-ranging: characters with climate anxiety and those fighting against injustice; utopian narratives that explore climate solutions; storylines that quietly weave climate references into their characters' worlds. Examples span from showing solar panels on houses in the background of a shot to main characters taking on the fossil fuel industry.