How Tucson, Arizona is facing up to a megadrought

A permaculture enthusiast, Lancaster started by cultivating his backyard in the mid-1990s. As he grew frustrated with what he calls "the city's wasteful water-management policies", he travelled to southern Africa in search of alternative solutions. Here, he had the chance to meet Zephaniah Phiri Maseko, a farmer who had turned his family's barren plot in Zimbabwe into a veritable oasis just by capturing rain with a system of basins, swales and stone dams.

"I couldn't believe he did that with so few resources," recalls Lancaster. "Phiri showed me what just one person could do."

Once home, Lancaster decided to put Phiri's lesson into practice. Using his property as a pilot site, he dug roadside soil beds, planted them with native trees and shrubs and built earthworks around the plants to drain stormwater. As the trees grew, he took a step further and cut small gaps in street curbs to route stormwater runoff into his sidewalk garden.

Lancaster knew the practice was unlawful – the municipal government had outlawed curb cuts due to concern about water rights of downstream users – but that first cuts worked so well that he started making more. Noticing how well plants responded, most of his neighbours got interested, and so Lancaster decided to approach the city to ask about legalising the practice.

At first, city officials balked at the idea. "They thought the streets were designed to drain water, and nothing convinced them otherwise," recounts Lancaster. But in 2007, after three years of lobbying – and "loads of bureaucratic footwork", as he describes it – the city eventually made the process legal, kickstarting a broader paradigm shift that has radically transformed the way Tucson deals with rainwater.

"The philosophy here had been for decades to treat runoff as a waste," says Rodney Glassman, a former Tucson councilman who helped spearhead efforts to legalise curb cuts. "What Lancaster's example made us realise was that stormwater is actually something we can use and benefit from."

Watering Tucson

In the wake of Lancaster's campaign, Tucson enacted several measures to take full advantage of stormwater as a resource. In 2008, it passed a first-in-the-nation ordinance requiring new commercial properties to irrigate half of landscaping using captured rain. In 2013, it adopted a Green Streets Policy mandating all publicly funded roadway projects to capture the first half inch (1.3cm) of rain during a storm. And with a more recent initiative, the Green Stormwater Infrastructure of 2020, Tucson began charging a small sum on residents' water bills to raise about $3m (£2.65m) annually to support public stormwater capture projects such as the city's million-trees initiative.

Taken together, explains Candice Rupprecht, water conservation manager for the city's public water utility Tucson Water, these measures mean that "whenever we build a road, put up a parking lot, or rip and replace public and private infrastructure, we do it in a way that works with nature to manage stormwater as close to its source as possible."

This kind of approach yields benefits that go beyond water conservation, she says, including reducing soil erosion, mitigating street flooding risks, and creating green spaces that cool surfaces and help reduce the urban heat island effect, whose consequences are more severe across majority Spanish-speaking and lower-income and neighbourhoods.

In 2012, Tucson Water began an ambitious incentive programme that rebates homeowners up to $2,000 (£1,820) for the purchase of rainwater-collecting equipment such as tanks or the adoption of landscape design systems that capture rain for indoor and outdoor use. Over 2,600 households joined the scheme so far, according to the utility.