The hidden ocean pollution killing marine mammals

Whale vision is "much better than we'd expect it to be," says Reidenberg, though some species rely on it more than others. Indus and Ganges river dolphins are functionally blind because their murky habitat precludes them needing to see. Orcas, on the other hand,spy-hop out of the water when hunting seals and have relatively good eyesight.

An industrialised ocean

Research suggests that all these ways of sensing are being impaired by human activity.

For whales, dolphins and porpoises, both chemical and acoustic pollution affect the way their bodies can function in many ways. Some effects are immediate and acute while others are more long-term and chronic. Besides impacting their senses and ability to communicate, marine pollution can impair their fertility and immune systems.

Thomas Goetz, an expert in bioacoustics at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, studies how marine mammals are affected by human-generated noise and how sound can be used to keep animals away from harm. He explains why context is key: "To really understand the effects of a pollutant, you really need to understand the physiology of this animal, of the sensory systems for each species." Each pollutant in a cetacean's habitat can have different effects. "There's unfortunately no way around looking in real detail and accepting the complexity of it…because they have all evolved very different sensory organs and their perceptual worlds differ," says Goetz.

Acoustic pollution can hinder communication and echolocation sounds, change an animal's behaviour and elevate stress levels. For North Atlantic right whales, low-frequency noise from big ships can result in an increase in stress-related chemicals linked to growth suppression, reduced fertility and poor immune system function. That chronic stress is having a physiological impact.

Sudden and acute impulsive noise in the marine environment might lead to ear trauma haemorrhage, while more chronic exposure from the constant low-level whirr of a shipping lane nearby could perhaps shift its behaviour patterns and make communication or feeding more difficult. Deep-diving whales and dolphins can also suffer from decompression sickness or 'the bends' when they surface too quickly. Over time legions or tears in the internal tissue form due to nitrogen bubble formation, but it's hard to conclude whether that happened due to natural causes or human-induced noise.

"Different species are more sensitive to sound than others," says Deaville, who motions towards the Cuvier's beaked whale tooth on the desk in front of him. "That's the deepest diving cetacean species, it holds its breath for nearly three hours, dives down to 3000m (9843ft) in some instances and is really operating at the edge of what is physiologically possible," he says. "That's perhaps why they are more sensitive to noise disturbance - most of these mid-frequency sonar navy-related mass strandings involved beaked whales, particularly Cuvier's. So I suspect if they dive down as deep as they possibly can they're more at risk of coming to the surface too quickly and getting into conditions that might be problematic."

Scientist Maria Morrel at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Hanover, Germany, is studying the ears and ear bones from stranded toothed whales such as pilot whales and developing a protocol to assess loss of hearing in whales. Once stabilised in formalin to preserve the sample, she analyses the ear using a scanning electron microscope and has noticed that the loss of the tiny hair cells and membrane scarring within the inner ear may indicate loss of auditory function. But when that hearing loss happened exactly and what caused it remains unknown.