What naked mole-rats can teach us about treating cancer

Immune to ageing and pain, these strange-looking creatures have long fascinated scientists. Now research is revealing that they may hold the key to understanding a range of human conditions, such as cancer and ageing.

Although we have historically studied mice and rats to understand the secrets of human biology, scientists believe naked mole-rats have special advantages for medical research.

Heterocephalus glaber, the species' scientific name, which essentially means "different headed bald thing", is native to the hot tropical reaches of north-east Africa. In the wild, they live in large underground colonies numbering up to 300, with a maze of tunnels and chambers the length of several football pitches.

The harsh low-oxygen conditions in which naked mole-rats live might be a clue to some of the species' unusual traits. Most aerobic life would struggle to survive in such low oxygen environments, yet naked mole rats are the longest living rodents. A similarly sized mouse might live two years, next to the mole-rat's 30 years or more – if you scaled that relationship up to our size, roughly speaking, it would be like humans having a wrinkly cousin capable of living to 450 years.

Found in the wild in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia, naked mole-rats live in colonies of around 70-80 members, with some home to as many as 300 animals. Highly social, these colonies are ruled by one queen and follow a strict hierarchy. Members oversee different jobs, such as those who bring back the underground parts of plants, such as bulbs, roots and tubers, which they eat, alongside faeces.

The species' biology is incredibly unique. Naked mole-rats are considered "extremophiles" which are able to thrive in extreme environments underground, says Ewan St John Smith, a researcher who studies the sensory nervous system, at the University of Cambridge in the UK.

One of their most unique features is that it's hard to tell exactly how old a naked mole-rat is, as they show limited signs of physical decline. Whereas humans might become progressively wrinkled, grey, or more susceptible to chronic diseases, "the standard signs of ageing you would expect to see in most mammals don't really seem to occur", says Smith. There are no significant changes in cardiac function, body composition, bone quality or metabolism.

At the University of Cambridge, Smith's team keeps five colonies comprising around 160 naked mole-rats in a room heated to around 30C (90F) at 60% humidity. "I've had my animals in Cambridge for 10 years and I've never had an animal simply die of natural causes,” says Smith. In captivity, he says fighting between naked mole-rats tends to be the leading cause of death.

Their underground lifestyle may increase their chance of survival, protecting colonies from cold, rain and climate extremes. In the wild, the main cause of death is predation from animals such as snakes.

It's a very different picture to the common causes of death in humans. "One in two humans are likely to get cancer," says Smith. "Mice and rats have a similar likelihood of developing cancer, but by contrast, naked-mole rats almost never get cancer – it's very rare," he says.