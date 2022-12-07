What would a green World Cup look like?

Food, for example, is a comparatively low source of carbon emissions for the World Cup compared to travel and instructures – Fifa's estimates for Qatar 2022 put emissions of food and drink together at less than 1% of total emissions. Still, serving vast amounts of meat – which is far more carbon intensive than vegan and vegetarian sources of protein – sends a wider message to people attending and watching the games.

"Food is just so easy and obvious: don't have animals in the food at the World Cup," says Vince, whose own football club went vegan in 2017. One substantial change many people can make personally is to reduce the quantity of animal products they consume, and our own dietary choices can influence the choices of those around us. "And it's the same for any sporting event. It's the showcase, the symbolism, the example that's being set."

Food options could also be labelled with their exact carbon footprint, Poole adds, so fans could make informed decisions about what they eat, much like we have calories on foods now. Some sports organisers, like Wimbledon, and food brands, like Quorn, are already starting to add this information to their food and menus, she adds. (Read more about whether we should count carbon like calories.)

Green ambassadors

But a green World Cup would have to go much further than changes to food alone: much greater consideration would be put into what is advertised on everything from footballers shirts to banners around the stadium and TV ads. For one thing, there would be a marked absence of products or brands associated with high carbon lifestyles, such as airlines and SUVs, says Seymour.

There is a huge dissonance between hearing a sports event is "carbon neutral" then attending and seeing airlines and fossil fuel companies advertised on jerseys, agrees Orr. "That is sending a very different message to me about their values and where they're going and what they are trying to achieve, by who they're aligning themselves with, and what they're trying to sell me." Seeing vegan protein, electric car and renewable energy companies advertising would create a very different picture, she says. Sport has done this before, she notes – cigarettes used to be widely advertised in sports including football, for example, but are now no longer promoted in many countries.

Beyond advertising, there is even precedent for Fifa banning countries from participation for political reasons. It could also implement serious penalties if host countries do not meet the expectations on sustainability, says Orr. All this could help ensure sustainability is embedded into the very bidding process from the start.

In fact it's hard to overestimate the impact of a World Cup that visibly embraced and promoted genuine and credible climate action. But individual sports celebrities also have a huge impact on wider culture. It's an engagement that has not always been welcomed by sports organisations, however – many were angered this year when Fifa sent a request to World Cup teams to "focus on the football" rather than discussing human rights issues in Qatar.