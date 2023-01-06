Why not all comfort food is the same

Instant ramen, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese – if someone asks you to name your comfort foods, you probably don't have to think twice. The phrase, which has been drifting around the food lexicon for decades, seems to evoke indulgences, familiar flavours, and solace in times of sadness. According to at least one writer, Liza Minnelli helped popularise the phrase in a 1970 interview with a newspaper columnist. For her, comfort food was a sumptuous hamburger. A list of comfort foods in the UK includes a full English breakfast and scrambled eggs on toast. The name seems to say it all: food you eat to comfort yourself.

But is that really what we are getting from these usually high-calorie foods? As psychologists and other researchers have worked to define comfort food, they've uncovered some surprising contradictions.

For one thing, it's not even clear that in times of distress, we reach for the familiar. Stacy Wood, a professor of marketing at University of South Carolina, found in a 2010 study that participants who were experiencing more turmoil in their lives were more likely to choose foods they'd never tried before than old standbys. Even though participants themselves said that they thought people with stable lives would be more likely to branch out in new directions, when push came to shove, they didn't follow that rule themselves.