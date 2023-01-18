What will China's population drop mean for the world?

At midnight on 1 July 1982, China began a mammoth undertaking. The goal: to find out how many people there were in the country at that exact moment in time. No one had checked since 1964, so it was anyone's guess what they would find. After years of preparations, armed with 29 computers purchased for the task – including at least 21 imported from the US under a special exemption – and five million trained personnel, they would spend the coming months diligently counting the members of every household in the country.

By October that same year, the results were in: the New York Times ran the headline "CHINA, POP. 1,008,175,288: ONE-FOURTH OF THE WORLD". Decades of growth had raised the country's population to the staggering new threshold of a billion people. A baby was born there every two seconds.

China's one-child policy was introduced in 1980, with the explicit objective of reducing population growth to zero. But though it ran for another 36 years until 2016, it is only now that China has entered "negative growth" – its numbers have started shrinking for the first time in 60 years. According to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics, the nation was home to 1.14118 billion people in 2022, which is 850,000 fewer than there were in 2021. It reflects a decline in the country's birth rate, which has been falling over the past six years to reach a record low of 6.77 births per 1,000 people.

The change has been met with both alarm and optimism – including concerns about what this means for the global economy, and the hope that continued prosperity might not be as dependent on having a growing population as has historically been assumed. The charity Population Matters has suggested that China's stabilising numbers should be celebrated for their potential environmental benefits and the welfare of the country's citizens.

But such a stark demographic shift in the world's most populous country raises many uncertainties and implications for the future. Is China's newly declining population really a surprise? And how will it affect the planet? BBC Future looks at five of the big questions to get to grips with this story.

Why has it taken so long for China's population to shrink?

In 1991, within just a few years of the one-child policy kicking in, China's birth rate had fallen to below replacement level. Each woman was having fewer children than the number required to maintain the population size from one generation to the next. In most countries, this is usually around 2.1 – one for each woman, one for her partner, and an extra 0.1 to counteract those that die as infants.