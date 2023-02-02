How undersea cables may affect marine life

Tens of thousands of miles of cables crisscross our deep seas, ferrying data between continents and carrying renewable power from offshore energy platforms to the land. These snaking, artificial structures can serve as shelter to a vast array of bottom-dwelling sea life: anemones, sponges, corals, sea stars, urchins, worms, bivalves, crabs and other invertebrates have been found to take up residence on or near undersea cables.

But marine scientists believe we need a greater understanding of how electromagnetic fields (EMF) generated by submarine power cables might affect some of these delicate creatures, many of which rely on their own internal sense of magnetic north to navigate or use electric fields to help them hunt. Given that the number of submarine cables will only multiply as the marine renewable energy sector grows, what threats do they pose to life underwater, one of the last spots on Earth largely untouched by humans?

Undersea cables can be divided into two broad categories: telecommunication cables and high-voltage power cables. Telecommunications cables are laid on the surface of the seabed where they cross deep seas, while power cables, which tend to be found closer to shore, are typically buried under sediment for protection. Today, around 380 underwater telecommunications cables are in operation around the world, spanning a length of over 1.2 million kilometres (745,000 miles). This map shows all active subsea fibre-optic telecommunications cables – many of them featuring whimsical names like Apricot, Concerto, Topaz, Polar Express or Meltingpot.

Telecommunications cables provide the information pathways for more than 95% of international data. And offshore wind and hydrokinetic power plants also rely on submarine cables. Over the past few decades, as renewable energy projects proliferate, researchers have begun studying their environmental effects.

For most of its journey along the ocean floor, a telecommunications cable is about as wide as a garden hose, its digital data-carrying filaments no larger in diameter than a human hair. Power cables are generally larger in size (between 7-30 cm/2.75-12in) and are sheathed in a few layers of metal for enhanced protection. Subsea cables are carefully routed to avoid hazards that could damage them, such as earthquakes and underwater landslides. To minimise any accidental damage that may occur in shallower waters (for example, damage caused by human activities such as fishing, ocean trawling and anchoring), cables must be buried below the seafloor.