Why fabric fraud is so easy to hide

A new law in France means that companies selling textile products must disclose a long list of traceability information to customers, including the country where the material was woven or knitted, where dyeing or printing took place, how much of the fabric is made up of recycled material, and if the fabric contains more than 50% synthetic fibres by weight.

"This is really detailed for textile products," says Pantxika Ospital, a PhD student at the University of Bordeaux, France, working on traceability and transparency in the fashion industry. "It's really difficult for brands. At the moment, some of them, they don't have any information, they only know the country of origin of the product.

"Some companies, they are really lost," she says.

When it comes to elucidating supply chains, some sections of the industry certainly still have far to go. In a 2021 report by Laura Murphy at Sheffield Hallam University, UK, and colleagues found that international brands may unwittingly purchase goods made of cotton that originates in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, where widespread human rights abuses have been reported, including forced labour. The region produces 85% of China's cotton, and 20% of the world's. "The mechanisms that obfuscate Xinjiang cotton sourcing are able to operate precisely because they make it plausible for the end buyers not to know," the authors write.

In the US, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which came into effect in June 2022, requires companies to be able to prove that imported goods originating from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China were not made using forced labour. If they can't provide this proof, they risk having their shipment impounded. The European Commission has proposed a similar ban on products made with forced labour.

For retailers wanting to verify the authenticity of their products – or simply stay on the right side of new legislation – forensic and additive-tracing technologies provide a way to track fibres through a supply chain.

Isotope analysis, for instance, involves finding a fibre's unique environmental fingerprint to verify its geographical origin. It works by taking advantage of slight variations of common elements known as stable isotopes. The amounts of those stable isotopes present in the environment vary depending on factors including climate and soil conditions. Some naturally occurring oxygen atoms happen to contain an extra two neutrons, for example, and the ratio of oxygen-16 (the typical, most abundant type of oxygen) with oxygen-18 (the one with an extra two neutrons) changes depending on temperature, altitude, and rainfall.

When plants and animals grow, they absorb stable isotopes into their bodies in the same ratios that those isotopes are present in the environment. They also absorb trace elements, such as potassium and zinc, from their soil, water, and feed. By measuring the levels of these stable isotopes and trace elements in the raw material from a specific farm, forensic tracing companies create an individual fingerprint for that fibre. Later, fabric samples taken from the supply chain can be analysed and compared to those stored fingerprints.

To ensure each product's individual fingerprint is truly unique, companies must build large provenance databases. "They have to actually go out and get soil samples from all the different major cotton farms, for example, in the world," says Rademan. "It's quite something to build up these tracing systems."