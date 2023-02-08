How to build a tear-apart city

Many people now try to recycle their newspapers, plastic bottles and aluminium cans in an effort to reduce their household waste. But few of us think about the immense amount of waste produced in our names in a different way: the very buildings we live in.

The construction industry is the world's largest consumer of raw materials. New buildings alone are responsible for 5% of the world's annual greenhouse gas emissions. Most of that material will only ever be used for one building and become landfill once the building reaches the end of its lifespan, typically between 30 and 130 years.

"We're trying to, say, put the recycling out on the street, but then in the background, there's this construction industry which [in the US] produces twice the amount of waste that every one of us is producing at home," says Felix Heisel, an architect and researcher at Cornell University.

However, cities around the world are beginning to pay more attention to the idea of recycling building materials, and some have even passed ordinances which require building constructors to do this. Meanwhile, architects are planning ways to build new structures designed for disassembly from the get-go.

So what might a city based on these principles look like? Experts paint pictures cities of exposed wood and steel aesthetics; ones that need few outside resources to sustain their construction industries; and ones that are both greener and more flexible, able to respond to housing shortages or retrofits with ease.

But the road to these new recyclable cities is long and will require the creation of new tools, marketplaces, and incentives. Maybe even a whole new way to think about ownership and our place in the built environment.