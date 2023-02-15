The ancient diseases that plagued the dinosaurs

A new approach

The difference with diagnosing living animals today, of course, is that for dinosaurs there is very little to go on bar fossilised bone and other hard tissues like teeth, and sometimes skin, feathers or hair. "Anything where only one part of the diagnosis is bone, that's really hard," says Anné. "Because we have such limited information that we can use, those limited clues, we are the MacGyvers: we throw everything we can possibly do to try to tease out this information."

Bone is usually one of the least studied parts of biology, she adds. "Whereas in palaeontology all we have is bones. So we know all about bones."

Diagnosing any sort of malady in the fossil record is incredibly hard, agrees Woodruff. "We can't rely really on any of the sweep of medical testing that we would do today… The way we go about identifying [diseases] has to be radically different."

Woodruff, who specialises in sauropods – huge long-necked plant-eating dinosaurs like Brachiosaurus – also collaborated with veterinarians and medical doctors in his recent work to diagnose a dinosaur respiratory infection for the first time.

He had noticed something odd about a 150-million-year-old diplodocid sauropod specimen named Dolly – an irregular, lumpy growth on its vertebrae which had fossilised like a broccoli floret. "I knew enough to know what I was looking at was not normal, but I didn't know enough to be able to identify what I even might be looking at," he says.

He posted a picture to social media asking if anyone had seen something similar or knew what could it be, and quickly received a slew of responses, including from his future co-authors. "The general expert answer was, my gosh, we've never seen this before, but this is exactly what we would predict a respiratory infection in a sauropod to look like," he says.

The team he assembled began investigating all the diseases which could have caused this growth. "It's as important to weed out what it's not sometimes certainly in the first passes than to help you zero in on what it is," says Woodruff.

They realised there were protrusions in the exact areas of the bone which would have been attached to Dolly's air sacs – air-filled structures which still occur in today's birds, and which often become infected to cause the respiratory disorder airsacculitis. "They were similar enough that we were able to suggest that the diagnosis for Dolly was airsacculitis," says Woodruff. "The fossil 'broccoli' coming out [...] was a secondary bone infection."

It's impossible to say what could have caused this infection, as for obvious reasons the team couldn't do any blood work on Dolly. However, the most common cause in living dinosaurs – birds – today is breathing in fungal spores. "Odds are, this could have been what occurred in our dinosaur 150 million years ago," says Woodruff. "We know that fungus has a ridiculously long evolutionary history, it would have been a major component of these environments as well."

Other scientists may have found signs of respiratory infections from even longer ago. A 2018 paper co-authored by Rothschild presented evidence of a tuberculosis-like respiratory infection in 245-million-year-old marine reptile.

Of course, palaeontologists have been studying diseases in dinosaur bones for decades, and some dinosaur ailments have far better records than others. Broken bones that have healed, for example, are "exceptionally common", says Evans.