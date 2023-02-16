How pesticides impair our senses

Fifteen years ago, Tim Parton, a farm manager at Brewood Park Farm in Staffordshire in the UK, decided to take a leap and start to experiment with biological farming. Instead of using synthetic pesticides and fertilisers, he applies self-brewed biologically active natural inputs, such as trichoderma, a type of fungus, onto his crops, to help them both grow and fix nitrogen and phosphorus into the soil.

Parton is part of a growing farming community practising regenerative agriculture. Regenerative agriculture is an approach to farming that prioritises soil and environmental health by minimising synthetic inputs.

He switched to using biologically active inputs after experiencing headaches and skin rashes from using pesticides. After sheep dipping, which involves immersing sheep in insecticide and pesticide mixtures to eliminate parasites, lumps would often show up on his arms. The reaction would stay for several days. "I would be a mess, but if I went to the doctors, they would say 'you've just had a reaction' and would not take it seriously," he says.

Since adopting a biological farming method, Parton has not experienced any negative health impacts. He has not had to use any phosphorus and potassium fertilisers on his crops for over 10 years. "I try to keep the plant as nutritionally balanced as I can, and if the plant has got all the correct nutrition, it doesn't get ill," he says.

He says he has observed a big increase in insect and bird species since he stopped using pesticides to control insects and weeds. "The knock-on effect is that I've got more bird numbers here than I should have, lots of threatened species are multiplying here because the food source is here," he says.

Pesticides are substances or chemicals used to repel, destroy and control pests, weeds or other organisms that affect plant growth. Although effective, pesticides contain toxic chemicals that can have wide-ranging, and sometimes chronic, effects on human's sensory organs and nervous system.

First deployed in the 1930s to protect crops in the US, many agricultural communities soon became dependent on their use because of their dramatic effect on yields. Today, around one-third of the world's agricultural products are pesticide dependent.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1,000 types of pesticides are used globally, with some of the most common types being herbicides (49%), fungicides and bactericides (27%) and insecticides (19%). In 1990, global pesticide consumption was at 3.72 billion lb (1.69 billion kg); this figure grew over 57% in the past two decades, reaching 5.86 billion lb (2.66 billion kg) by 2020.

A UN Environment Programme report forecasts continued growth in pesticide use. As the world's population is expected to reach 9.3 billion people by 2050, a 60% increase in the rate of food production is required. To sustain this demand, researchers believe farmers will need to use even more pesticides.

According to a study on European farming systems, omitting pesticides altogether can lead to a 78% loss of fruit production, a 54% decrease in vegetable harvests and a 32% loss of cereal yields. But our dependence on pesticides also comes at a significant cost to the environment, with research showing pesticides may be responsible for the loss of smell in honeybees and salmon, and have contaminated water bodies, threatening aquatic ecosystems.