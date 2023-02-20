Should New Zealand cats be kept indoors?

The Lyall's wren was, for many generations, perfectly attuned to New Zealand's remote mammal-less landscape at the bottom of the South Pacific Ocean.

When New Zealand was finally settled by people – ancestors of the Māori who first arrived sometime in the 13th Century – the small, flightless bird found itself ill-prepared for predators like the Polynesian rat.

By the time European settlers arrived in the early 19th Century, the bird had been wiped out on the two main islands. Only one small population was left on Stephens Island, an island separated from the northern tip of the South Island in New Zealand's Cook Strait.

The Lyall's wren is only known to European science thanks to examples gathered after a lighthouse was set up on the island in 1894. Lighthouse keepers brought cats – one of whom is thought to have been called "Tibbles" – which quickly produced a feral population. Within a year, cats had wiped out Lyall's wren; one brought back to the lighthouse by the keeper's cat in February 1895 was the last example to be seen.

New Zealand's idiosyncratic native bird species filled every evolutionary niche during the tens of millions of years of isolation they enjoyed since the landmass separated from the supercontinent Gondwana. Along the way many of them, such as the kiwi which has become the nation's emblem, "forgot" how to fly. When mammals arrived, New Zealand's native bird species were suddenly faced with threats evolution just hadn't prepared them for.

New Zealand has, latterly, tried to redress this. Alongside bird conservation programmes that have been running for more than a century, its Predator Free 2050 campaign aims for the eradication of introduced pests such as rats, stoats, ferrets, weasels and possums. But one animal has been left off the list – feral cats. Campaigners say that's a mistake, and that they should be added.

Conservation groups are pushing for a national cat management act – the first of its kind to be rolled out for an entire nation. But there are wider questions for the hundreds of thousands of New Zealand households that are home to a cat; should New Zealand's cats be kept away from the outside world?

---

New Zealand's rate of cat ownership is the highest in the world ­– nearly half of all households have at least one cat. My sister, for instance, lives in a cul-de-sac a half-hour's drive north of New Zealand's capital Wellington. It's the perfect place for children and cats, with quiet roads to play in. Her family own a cat called Zoe, and almost all the surrounding neighbours own one too. The cats, with large gardens to explore along with acres of scrub and native bush to prowl on the hillsides nearby, are out more often that they're inside.

You might also like:

New Zealanders, with lots of space and a love of the outdoors, often let their cats roam free, at least during the day. The cats in my sister's street are, like 88% of the country's companion cats, all neutered or spayed. While this rate is high by international standards, it is by no means complete. And in some, cats may well have had a litter of kittens before they are neutered. Even if only 12% of its domestic cat population is breeding, that could steadily add to the stray or feral population.