Firewood theft: The forests where trees are going missing

In the stands of oak, birch and beech that populate Germany's forests, hundreds of trees have been stolen, one-by-one. In one forest alone – Konigs Wusterhausen, near Berlin – poachers took 100 pine trees last winter. In response, a new initiative sprung up to encourage hikers to report sightings of suspicious stumps or people. Managers have begun to nestle cameras into tree branches.

The reason? Wood poachers have been harvesting their winter heat. In October 2022, the Working Group of German Forest Owners Associations (AGDW) reported that firewood scavenging was on the rise in the country's forests, where people were felling trees and chopping them up for easy transport, or in some cases taking wood that was already chopped down from the side of the road. The AGDW estimated the value of stolen wood from German forests the previous winter had reached into the millions of Euros.

Tree theft has become a global problem. To tackle it, there are now hidden cameras in forests around the world – in the redwoods of California, the foggy coastal forests of the Pacific Northwest coast, and the tropical rainforests of South America and Southeast Asia. All are meant to dissuade poachers, who enter the woods at night and take out valuable, old-growth timber. In my book, Tree Thieves: Crime and Survival in North America’s Woods, I tracked poachers and wood dealers as they tromped through the woods to harvest wood and sell it to artisans, mills, and manufacturers, as well as meeting the park rangers hoping to stop them.

In their most recent figures, the US Forest Service estimates that timber worth $100m (£83m/€95m) is poached from their land each year. In Canada, the province of British Columbia reports that around $20m (£17m/€19m) worth of timber is stolen from publicly managed forests each year. And globally, this trade contributes to the estimated $152bn (£131bn/€149bn) trade in illegal timber on the black market. Each region's bounty is locally unique: in eastern Missouri, poachers take walnut and white oak; the bark is stripped off elms in Kentucky; bonsai are stolen from gardens in San Diego and Seattle; redwood burl is carved from sequoia in the towering redwoods of northern California.