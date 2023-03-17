Why areca nut plantations are driving 'monkey fever'

When Gayatri thinks of her husband, the first thing that she remembers is his voice. "He used to never stop talking," she recalls fondly.

One evening in early 2019, Suresh had arrived home from the areca palm nut plantation where he worked complaining of a headache, and had quietly taken himself off to bed. His mumbled goodnight was among the last thing Gayatri would hear him say. Four days later, his health rapidly deteriorating, he had a stroke which left him permanently unable to talk.

The mysterious illness which had struck Suresh down was spreading like wildfire that winter through Aralagodu, a tiny village in the middle of a forest in Karnataka, a state in southern India. By the end of that winter, 14 people had died – 0.5% of its inhabitants. A year after his stroke, Suresh also succumbed to the disease, leaving behind two young children.

"I would have paid any price to keep him alive," Gayatri tells me, as we sit watching the couple's nine-year-old son play cricket outside the family home. "I did everything – I made sure he took his medicine at the correct time. But I wasn't able to save him."