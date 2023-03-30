The benefits of 'deep time thinking'

The discovery of deep time would change how we see the world. Not only did it rewrite the Biblical account of time, it would provide the canvas for the theory of evolution. Later, it would help astronomers to show that the Earth itself was relatively young compared with the age of Universe.

For the past few years, I have been writing and researching about how to take a longer view. To help me understand the mind-expanding scope of deep time, I recently set out to make three films for the BBC about its discovery and implications – starting with a trip to Hutton's unconformity.

Looking back to the past, how did Hutton's discovery change the world? How might we make sense of deep time's daunting scale in the present? And how should we think about the deep future?

Watch all three as a playlist on BBC Reel or further down this page.

In the first of the films, I traced the steps of Hutton and his companions to the unconformity at Siccar Point.

In the 18th Century, the three men used a boat to get there, but I chose to hike there with David Farrier, a professor of literature and the environment at the University of Edinburgh. As the author of the book Footprints, which is about the "future fossils" we are leaving behind in the Anthropocene, he was the ideal companion. Why? As we'd discover, this particular stretch of coastline is now notable for more than its natural features: it also hosts a nuclear power station and a carbon-intensive cement works, whose own legacies will continue long into the future.

Later, I also met musician Karine Polwart, who – during the Covid-19 pandemic – was inspired to record a song about Hutton's discovery at Siccar Point.

