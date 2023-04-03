The surprising ways cellphones have changed our lives

The year was 1973. Joel Engel, an American engineer who had worked on Nasa's Apollo programme, was leading an effort to create the world's first handheld mobile phone. Research at Bell Labs, where Engel worked, had several decades earlier contributed to the development of clunky, car-phones that allowed calls to be made on the move. His team were now trying to take the technology a step further – a device that could be carried around everywhere.

On 3 April, however, the landline in Engel's laboratory rang. He picked up.

"Hi, Joel," said the voice at the other end of the line. It was Martin 'Marty' Cooper, the leader of a rival research group at a radio and electronics company called Motorola.

"I'm calling you on a cellphone, but a real cellphone," Cooper said. "A personal, handheld, portable cellphone."

The race was won, and in some style. Standing in front of reporters and photographers, Cooper had made the call from in front of the Hilton Midtown hotel on New York's Sixth Avenue – around 30 miles (48km) from Bell Labs in New Jersey where Engel stood silently on the other end. Soon it would be possible to hold conversations with another person – and even multiple people at once – from anywhere at any time. The ability to beam short text messages, and later pictures and eventually emojis, would then follow. But while mobile phones transformed the way our species communicates with one another, it barely scratches the surface of what they have enabled.

Fifty years after that seminal call by Cooper, mobile phones are now extraordinarily multi-functional. And they have changed our lives profoundly – sometimes in unexpected ways.

Cooper's prototype phone was brick-shaped and beige, with a large antenna and no screen. It was not an elegant device, but it had facilitated a landmark moment. Cooper's triumphant call to Engel was the first handheld mobile phone call.

Though the US government was supportive of the project, there were many technical and regulatory challenges. It took another 10 years for the device to become available to consumers. But the era of the mobile phone had begun – and it is an era in which the devices have profoundly changed our lives.