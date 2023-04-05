How do fish survive in the deep ocean?

Creatures such as giant amphipod crustaceans and the Mariana snailfish have high concentrations of organic molecules called piezolytes (the name comes from the Greek word "piezin" which means pressure), which stop their cellular membranes and proteins from being crushed under extremely high pressure.

These molecules counteract the weight of the surrounding water column by increasing the space that proteins take up inside the organism's cells. According to deep-sea biologist Tim Shank at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts, "it's like putting the stakes up in a tent".

Studies show that the amount of the piezolyte molecule trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) increases in ocean organisms in line with the depth of their habitat.

Researchers from the University of Leeds concluded in a 2022 study that TMAO acts like "an anchor point within the water network" by forming strong hydrogen bonds with water molecules. This allows the organism to resist the extreme pressure it is under.

Fish living closer to the ocean surface have a swim bladder, a gas-filled organ which allows them to remain buoyant without sinking or floating to the top. Deep-sea fish such as snailfish don't have swim bladders, as the difference in pressure between the gas-filled cavity and the water pushing in on the outside would rupture them.