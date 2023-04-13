The mystery of the human genome's dark matter

Ounzain says he likes to think of proteins as the hardware components of life, while the dark genome is the software, processing and responding to external information. As a result, the more we learn about the dark genome, the more we understand human complexity, and how we became who we are.

"If you think of us as a species, we're master adapters to the environment at every level," says Ounzain. "And that adaptation is the information processing. When you go back to the question of what makes us different to a fly or a worm, we've increasingly realised that the answers lie in the dark genome."

Transposons and our evolutionary past

As scientists first began sifting through the book of life in the mid 2000s, one of the biggest challenges was that the non-protein coding regions of the human genome appeared to be littered with sequences of repetitive DNA known as transposons. These repetitive sequences are so ubiquitous that they comprise nearly half the genome in all living mammals.

"Even assembling the first human genome was made more problematic by the presence of these repetitive sequences," says Jef Boeke, who runs the Dark Matter Project at New York University Langone, an academic medical centre in New York City. "Just analysing any kind of sequence is much easier if it's a unique sequence."

Initially, transposons were ignored by geneticists. Most genetic studies choose to focus purely on the exome – the small, protein-coding region of the genome. But over the past decade, the rise of more sophisticated DNA sequencing technologies have allowed geneticists to study the dark genome in greater detail than ever before. One experiment, where researchers deleted a specific transposon fragment in mice leading to half of the animal's pups dying before birth, illustrated that some transposon sequences may be critical to our survival.

Perhaps the best explanation for why transposons exist in our genomes could be that they are extremely ancient, dating back to the earliest life forms, says Boeke. Other scientists have suggested that they come from viruses which have invaded our DNA over the course of human history, before gradually being repurposed in the body to confer some useful purpose.

"Most of the time, transposons are pathogens which infect us, and they can infect cells in the germline, the type of cells that we pass on to the next generation," says Dirk Hockemeyer, assistant professor of cell biology at University of California, Berkeley. "Then they can get inherited, and lead to the stable integration into the genome."