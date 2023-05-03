A fiery end? How the ISS will end its life in orbit

Events will begin in 2026, when the orbit of the ISS will be allowed to naturally decay under atmospheric drag, dropping from 400km (250 miles) to about 320km (200 miles) in mid-2030. At this point a final crew will be sent to the station, likely ensuring any remaining equipment or items of historical significance that have yet to be removed are done so, also reducing the weight of the station. "That is still in discussion," says Aschbacher.

Once the final crew has left, the station's altitude will drop further to 280km (175 miles), deemed the point of no return – where the station could no longer be boosted back above the drag caused by our planet's thickening atmosphere – a process that will take several months. Here, Russian Progress spacecraft are earmarked to then give the station a final push back into the planet's atmosphere.

You might also like:

Recent problems with some Progress vehicles, however, and the worsening political situation with Russia, has led to Nasa investigating its space tug alternative. "Nasa is hedging its bets on Russian participation," says Wendy Whitman Cobb, a space policy expert from the US Air Force's School of Advanced Air and Space Studies. Russia has even suggested it may pull out of the ISS as early as 2025.

Whatever spacecraft is used, after this final push, the station will reach an altitude of 120km (75 miles), where it will hit the Earth's thicker atmosphere at some 29,000km/h (18,000 mph), beginning re-entry in earnest. First, the solar panels will be torn from the structure. "The headwind will be so much," says McDowell. Based on studies of the Mir re-entry, this might be expected to occur at an altitude of about 100km (62 miles) and take just minutes before they are all ripped away. Then at around 80km (50 miles) above the Earth's surface, the modules themselves start to be ripped apart from each other before they are set ablaze by the re-entry temperatures of thousands of degrees, causing them to melt and disintegrate. Several sonic booms will be heard as the wreckage streaks across the sky.

The deorbit of Mir captivated audiences from around the world. The ISS, however, is nearly three times as massive as the 140 tonne (300,000lbs) Mir space station, and its re-entry is likely to be even more spectacular. "Now you have 400 tonnes of flaming chunks flying through the upper atmosphere at orbital speeds," says McDowell.

Presuming all goes to plan, however, this flaming debris should pose no risk to human life. (Learn more about what the risk is of being hit by falling space debris.)