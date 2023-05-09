During the 1990s, the term "addictive personality" was used by some pharmaceutical companies – and, perhaps ironically, to promote addictive painkiller drugs.

While marketing the opioid prescription drug OxyContin, for example, US pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma instructed their representatives to tell doctors that only people with an "addictive personality" were at risk of becoming addicted, despite knowing that it was highly addictive and widely abused. Highly addictive drugs such as OxyContin and the opioid fentanyl are blamed for fuelling the opioid crisis in the US, which caused more than half a million deaths between 1999 and 2020.

The idea that your personality determines whether or not you become addicted to a substance would have "suited the pharmaceutical industry very well", says Ian Hamilton, associate professor in addiction at the University of York in the UK. "It kind of lets them off the hook. The message is: 'if you're weak enough to develop a problem with our product, it's due to your personality, it's nothing to do with us'."

But is there such a thing as an addictive personality? Are some people really more prone to developing an addiction?

Many psychiatrists and addiction experts say there is no scientific evidence supporting the idea. They also warn that the concept is harmful as it suggests that people have little to no control over whether they become addicted.

They do note that there are some links between certain personality traits and addiction, but these are far more complex than the "addictive personality" claim often indicates.

Mark Griffiths, distinguished professor of behavioural addiction at Nottingham Trent University in the UK, describes the "addictive personality" as a "complete myth".

"For there to be such a thing as an addictive personality, what you're saying is that there's a trait that is predictive of addiction and addiction alone," says Griffiths. "There is no scientific evidence that there is a trait that predicts addiction and addiction alone."

The addictive personality "is a black-and-white way of thinking about something that's highly complex", says Anshul Swami, a psychiatrist in adult mental health and addictions at Nightingale Hospital in London. "There is no one personality type [predictive of addiction] and there is no one person who is the same as another addict."