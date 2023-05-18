Could restaurants solve the world's jellyfish problem?

In the summer of 2013, Stefano Piraino was strolling along the rocky shoreline of Ustica, a small island off the coast of Sicily, when he spotted a washed-up jellyfish. He stooped down and prodded it. Then, in an impromptu moment, he tore off a piece and popped it in his mouth. It was salty, crunchy and crispy from the sun.

"[It was] very tasty," remembers Piraino, a zoologist and evolutionary biologist at the University of Salento in Lecce, Italy. "It was the first time I had eaten one."

After a few days of lying on the shore their stinging cells are deactivated, Piraino explains. Still, he deters anyone from eating jellyfish straight out of the sea, because raw jellyfish contains bacterial pathogens that can cause food poisoning – although in his case any bacteria should have been killed off by UV radiation from the sun.

Nevertheless, Piraino is an advocate for seeing more of the invertebrates on the menu. This is a possibility that researchers are exploring in the face of decimated fish populations and an increasing global food crisis.

The problem



Recently, there have been numerous reports of jellyfish blooms – seasonal events where there is a large and sudden increase in jellyfish numbers. These population explosions tip the balance of ocean ecosystems, and have the potential to harm biodiversity and reduce fish stocks.

If we do not act to curb current blooms, the ocean will flip from being dominated by fish biodiversity to an ecosystem ruled by jellyfish, a 2009 research paper warned. The theory is hotly disputed – some scientists say there is no evidence for a global increase in their numbers. For example, one long-term analysis from 2012 found that there is no robust evidence for an increase in jellyfish, and suggested that their populations may undergo oscillation cycles that last around 20 years. (Read more from BBC Future about jellyfish blooms).

However, there is little doubt that blooms are becoming more common in some locations, and they can have severe consequences for marine – and human – life. So, if jellyfish can pose such a threat to our oceans and global food security, then why not just eat them?

Jellyfish reproduce extremely rapidly. Some species even have near-immortal properties: Turritopsis nutricula can evade death by turning back into a less mature version of itself (known as a polyp) when injured, a process analogous to a butterfly transforming back into a caterpillar. The polyp can then produce identical copies of itself, so the jellyfish could theoretically live indefinitely.

This is just one example of the extreme adaptability and resilience of jellyfish, which have been around for 500 million years. Jellyfish can bide their time until favourable reproductive conditions arise, lying on the ocean floor for years in their polyp state, maturing and spawning only when conditions are right.

Jellyfish are also able to benefit from human activities that harm other kinds of marine life. Jellyfish need very little oxygen to survive. As a result, unlike other marine life, jellyfish can thrive in waters hit by agricultural runoff, which reduces oxygen levels in seawater.

Unfortunately, when jellyfish thrive there can be knock-on effects. Once jellyfish move into an area, it is difficult for other species to recolonise even after oxygen levels return to normal – jellyfish love to feast on fish larvae.