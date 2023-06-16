Somewhere between the ancient peaks of the Appalachian Mountains and the frosted caps of the Canadian Rockies is "tornado alley" – a meteorological corridor that's uniquely susceptible to these violent weather events.

Each spring and summer, as warm air from the equator meets cool air from the north, citizens across the Great Plains of the central United States find themselves running the gauntlet of tornado season – swirling columns of 300mph (483kph) winds that appear with little warning, flattening entire settlements, tossing cars into the air and turning the debris of their destruction into lethal missiles.

Now a city in the heart of this danger zone has taken a direct hit – on Thursday night a tornado ripped through Perryton, Texas, injuring 75 people and killing three. The latest research suggests that similar incidents are set to become more common across the US. Though the central states currently witness more tornadoes than anywhere else, in future, the main area of peril could also include the southeast. In fact, tornado alley is widening.

Origins of an alley

Tornado alley is not a scientific term – it was invented by two meteorologists from the US Air Force in the 1950s to refer to severe weather around Texas and Oklahoma. The region's exact horizons are highly variable, with some maps suggesting it stretches as far north as the Dakotas and as far south as Illinois and Indiana. However, it is usually broadly synonymous with the Great Plains, and typically includes states such as Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Kansas. It's no accident that the classic children's story The Wizard of Oz, in which (spoiler alert) a tornado uproots Dorothy's isolated farmhouse – and moves it with uncharacteristic care – is set in the latter.

The United States experiences some 1,200 tornadoes every year, leading to hundreds or even thousands of millions of dollars of damage and an average of 71 deaths. Most of these occur in tornado alley – though not all of them. Back in late March and early April, a swathe of tornadoes ripped across the Midwest and Southeast US, forcing people to take cover behind mattresses, inside closets, and even within bathtubs – one couple was sheltering in theirs when it was lifted off the ground.