The white roofs cooling women's homes in Indian slums

MHT started working on sustainable cooling in Ahmedabad, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, in 2009. After learning about slum residents' high electricity bills, the non-profit piloted a range of cooling solutions, including white paint, green roofs, Airlite – a translucent plastic sheet that lets in light and improves ventilation – and ModRoof, a modular roof made from cardboard and agricultural waste.

While all solutions helped lower temperatures, the white solar reflective paint was the most accessible for women living in slums because of its comparatively low price, says Bhavna Maheriya, MHT’s programme manager. In 2017, after MHT’s work was noticed by the local authorities, the non-profit was invited to contribute to a revision of the Ahmedabad Heat Action Plan, a first of its kind policy which provides state-level guidelines to prepare for extreme heat. The updated plan recommended painting roofs white as a heat relief measure.

Before MHT started working in Badi Bhil Basti in Jodhpur, Pinky and other women in the slum tried to keep cool in the scorching summer heat by dampening the curtains in their living room and making multiple trips to their roof with a bucket to wet a burlap sack. They would spread the sack above a fan so that it would blow cooler air into the rooms below.

But these interventions didn't prevent Pinky from feeling sick. "I felt suffocated sometimes…I vomited in the evenings," she says. "It was too hot inside… Some children got nosebleeds and vomited because of the heat." Her only recourse was drinking lemonade and taking antacids in an attempt to combat her nausea.

In April, the Jodhpur Heat Action Plan was launched by the Municipal Corporation of Northern Jodhpur, MHT and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) India. The plan includes a heat vulnerability assessment made by analysing data from satellite imagery, census and local surveys before assigning a heat risk score to each neighbourhood. Badi Bhil Basti, Ravti and Meghwal Basti, where MHT has painted roofs, all have a very high score of nine out of 10. This risk comes from a combination of the high density of population and buildings, the lack of proper roads, water and vegetation in these areas.

Pinky and other women in Jodhpur and Ahmedabad say they have experienced dehydration and weakness due to extreme heat. These are just a few of the symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke, heat exhaustion, fainting and heat rash. Women also experience pregnancy complications due to extreme heat.

Women living in slums are particularly vulnerable to heat stress, says Dharmistha Chauhan, a gender and social inclusion expert at the Asian Development Bank. During a heatwave in Ahmedabad in May 2010 which killed 1,344 people in one week when temperatures reached 46.8C (116F), 53% of fatalities were women.