Why our voices change with age

Sir Elton John set a record at this year's Glastonbury, becoming the most-watched headliner in the festival's history, with more than seven million people tuning in live to the BBC to watch his last ever UK performance.

The 76-year-old singer certainly delivered all his characteristic showmanship. But many who have followed his music over the decades will have noticed how much his voice has changed during his career – and not only in the immediate aftermath of the surgery he had in the 1980s to remove polyps from his vocal cords.

The vocal cords are what produce the sound of your voice. They are located in the larynx, a part of the respiratory system that allows air to pass from your throat to your lungs. When air passes out of the lungs and through the larynx, it causes the vocal cords to vibrate – producing sound.

The vocal cords are composed of three main parts: the vocalis muscle, vocal ligament, and a mucous membrane (containing glands) to cover them. This keeps the surface moist and protects them from damage.