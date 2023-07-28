The microbes that could protect grapevines from climate change

When a blistering heatwave struck a group of grapevines in Portugal, the end seemed nigh for these fruit-bearing plants. Temperatures rose to a scorching 42C (107F) during the day. But not all of the grapevines facing this onslaught were alike: some had a secret weapon.

The heatwave was actually an artificial one, created in a laboratory to mimic the kind of conditions that large parts of southern Europe are, coincidentally, experiencing this summer. The scientists who carried out the experiment had treated some of their vines with a special cocktail of bacteria from an unlikely source: Spanish salt marshes. While all the vines were kept watered, they were exposed to punishing heat.

"It was quite surprising," says João Carreiras, a PhD candidate in marine and environmental science at the University of Lisbon. "I expected some results but maybe not so significant."

Vines whose roots had been exposed to one group of bacteria fared unexpectedly well. They didn't wilt or develop discoloured leaves, unlike some of the other plants. They barely showed any signs of heat stress in their cells. For them, it was like the heatwave hadn't really happened.

Carreiras and his colleagues have yet to discover why the microbes had this effect. However, they hope their research could help wine producers protect their vines from the increasingly harsh and variable weather caused by the climate crisis.