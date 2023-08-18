How Canada's wildfires are warming the stratosphere

Apocalyptic images of wildfire devastation – from charred homes to cities shrouded in deadly smoke – are fast coming to embody the world's unfolding climate disaster.

In Hawaii this August, the death toll is still rising after the deadliest US wildfire in over a century ripped through Maui. In Canada, extreme fires blazing across the country are more widespread than at any other time on record.

Research has shown that wildfires' likelihood and intensity have already increased due to human-caused global temperature rise. But there is still so much we don't yet understand about these powerful phenomena. Not least, wildfires' own ability to alter and disrupt climate systems long after their flames die out.

One of the most far-reaching ways fires impact the climate is their ability to release vast quantities of carbon stored in trees and soils into the atmosphere. In a vicious feed-back loop, the additional CO2 then contributes to the same long-term warming of the planet that makes the fires themselves more likely. In 2020 alone, California's wildfires were estimated to have negated 16 years of the state's cuts to greenhouse gas emissions. Forest regrowth may occur, the researchers suggest, but not fast enough to help keep global warming under the 1.5C limit.

Not all of wildfires' impacts on climate are so long-lasting, however. Nor do all produce warming. By blocking sunlight and attracting additional water droplets that brighten clouds, smoke aerosols can reflect sunlight back into space, leading to localised cooling in the lower atmosphere.

This cooling effect typically only lasts until rain washes the aerosols back to earth. Yet as wildfires increase in scale, even these more temporary impacts are expanding their reach and duration. Australia's 2019-2020 fire season, for instance, produced a widespread smoke-induced cooling that may have influenced the recent "triple dip" in the La Niña weather pattern, research suggests.

Understanding how wildfires' various impacts interact is therefore key to understanding their overall impact on the climate – and thus to guiding humanity's attempts to limit dangerous climate change.

Super outbreaks

Calculating the net warming or cooling effect of wildfires means considering their impact across various time-scales and levels of the atmosphere, from surface up. One avenue of research has thus focused on the stratospheric reactions that take place 4-31 miles (6-50km) up in the air.

Beneath this level, the lower troposphere is warming due to rising levels of CO2. Yet the same trend is also cooling the stratosphere, where thinner air allows the carbon dioxide to release its energy into space.