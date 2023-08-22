My first port of call is the Natural Death Centre, a charity based in the UK. I pick up the phone and am pleased to find Rosie Inman-Cook on the other end of the line – a chatty, no-nonsense type who is quick to warn me about the dubiousness of many alternative deathcare practices. "There are always companies jumping on the bandwagon, seeing a cash cow, inventing stuff. There's a lot of coffin producers and funeral packages that will sell you a 'green thing' and plant a tree. You have to be careful."

Her warning brings to mind some "eco urns" I've read about. Some are biodegradable, so that buried ashes can be mixed with soil and grow into a tree; others combine ashes with cement so they can form part of an artificial coral reef. These options offer a kind of eco-novelty: what's a more fitting end for an ocean lover than to rest among the reefs or for a forest fanatic to "transform" into a tree after their death? The only problem is that however sustainable the urn, the ashes deposited in it are the product of carbon-intensive cremation.

So can I avoid my body becoming a billowing cloud of black smoke in the first place?

Inman-Cook's remit is natural burials. This involves burying a body without any barriers to decomposition – no embalming fluids, no plastic liners or metal caskets. All of this means zero CO2 emissions, according to a recent analysis conducted by UK sustainability certification company Planet Mark. The body is buried in a relatively shallow grave, which might be someone's garden, or, more often, a natural burial site.

Some natural burial sites allow graves to be marked with stones or other simple markers; others are stricter and don't allow any markings at all. These are woodlands or other wildlife-rich places, often managed in a way that actively supports conservation. "It's [about] creating green spaces for wildlife, nice places for people to visit, planting new woodland at the same time – and it's a positive legacy," Inman-Cook says.

But what of the not-so-natural materials that make their way into the human body – pharmaceuticals, microplastics, heavy metals? They surely don't belong in the ground. One solution might come in the form of a coffin made of fungi. The Loop Living Cocoon claims to be the world's first living coffin. It is made of a native, non-invasive species of mushroom mycelium, which is also used to create insulation panels, packaging and furniture. I speak to its inventor, Bob Hendrikx.

"The best thing that we can do is die in the forest and just lay there," he says. "But one of the problems we're facing is soil degradation – the quality of the soil is getting poorer and poorer, especially in funeral sites, because there's a lot of pollution there. The human body is [also] getting more polluting." Microplastics, for example, have now been found in human blood.