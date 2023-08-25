The place where no humans will tread for 100,000 years

It's a lot less scary than I thought it would be. I think what makes me relax is to see that we're not alone. The tunnel is narrow – it's for one vehicle – but when we pass a bay, we catch glimpses of trucks and cars. It's like driving in a busy construction site, just set in a cave.

We arrive at the service station surprisingly quickly: a spacious, well-lit chamber with crushed stone underfoot. There's a lot of heavy machinery and a row of large containers filled with construction materials. Two men standing on a cherry picker attached to harnesses are working on ventilation shafts in the ceiling. Two other workers are in conversation over containers surrounded by massive cables.

It feels oddly normal: people are going about their jobs as if they were in a factory above the ground. It's a pleasant 14C (57F) and the air is clean: a ventilation system has been installed and there's no smell of dust or moisture.

Our guides explain how nuclear waste canisters will arrive at the service area in a lift running straight down from the encapsulation plant on the surface. We can't see the lift shaft – its construction is still underway. For now, it's covered by a large door marked with two large red Xs.

When the spent fuel starts being stored here, canisters will be lowered from this lift landing area further down to a deposition tunnel where they'll be picked up by robotic vehicles to take them to vertical deposition holes – their final resting places.