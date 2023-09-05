Babcock Ranch: Florida's first hurricane-proof town

Five days before Hurricane Ian hit, Kitson sat around a table with his team of engineers, contractors and internal managers, and pored over the layouts of Babcock Ranch. He asked them: "Have we done everything humanly possible to ensure we're safe?"

Kitson had built the development above building code requirements – at a large additional cost – to ensure it was capable of withstanding a storm. "We spent a lot of additional dollars to make it safe, to plan it differently from other communities," he says. "The entire plan was based on the environment and resiliency. Everything we did was to address those two concerns."

The ranch, which opened in 2018 and is around five times the size of Manhattan Island, is like a picture-postcard, with neatly manicured lawns, vibrant green golf courses, forest trails and cycle paths. Residents zip around in solar-powered golf carts, kayak on the lakes, birdwatch, and congregate at the community pools. But the beautiful aesthetics have a dual purpose: the lakes double up as retaining ponds to protect houses from floods, streets are designed to absorb excess rainfall, and the community hall is reinforced as a storm shelter. A large 870-acre solar panel farm powers the entire development, as well as surrounding communities – making Babcock Ranch America's first solar-powered town.

Hurricane Ian was to be the development's first test. "The winds felt like a freight train running through my house," remembers Kitson, who lives at Babcock. "And I remember thinking 'if we survive this the way we should, it's going to prove a point'. But you never really know until you're absolutely tested – you can do all the planning and engineering you want, but don't know for sure what the results will be."

In the aftermath, not a single house lost power, internet, or access to clean water, and the development opened its doors to the surrounding community who had lost their homes, turning a sports hall into an emergency shelter. And when Kitson drove around the site the next morning to inspect the damage, he found that the community he had built had survived – almost unscathed, bar a few upturned palm trees and street signs.

"We had minimal damage. If we hadn't had put in place those resilient steps, we would have had tens of billions of dollars of damage. So those upfront costs to make Babcock resilient paid for themselves in just the first couple of years."

The realisation that his climate-resilient design had worked was an "emotional" moment for Kitson. "It was incredible to see this new town had really proved climate resilience planning can be done the right way."