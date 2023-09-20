How community maps can protect children from extreme heat

On a hot evening in August, when temperatures in Irving, a suburb in Dallas, Texas, can reach a stifling 45C (113F), outdoor pursuits and an active lifestyle can often be challenging for Christina and Landon Howard and their two young children, aged nine and 10.

"We can't go swimming or take part in other daily outdoor activities because it's just too hot outside," says Christina."Our son had to came back indoors the other day after 10 minutes of skateboarding because he felt exhausted by the extreme heat conditions."

Children are at higher risk of being hospitalised during heatwaves when temperatures exceed 29C (84F), a study on heat and children's visits to emergency departments in New York City found. Children aged 0 to four were the most vulnerable, followed by children aged 13 to 18 and five to 12.

Texan homes generally have in-built AC systems, but with little respite outdoors in the city heat, the increase in energy demand is an economic factor that the Howards are also finding burdensome.

"We're expecting to pay almost $1,000 (£787) for next month's electricity bill. This is already very alarming," says Landon."There's a higher potential of having to fork out money for costly AC repairs that are going to be even more difficult for us to pay."

Christina and Landon have decided to take matters into her own hands. In August 2023,they started volunteering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) urban heat island mapping campaign after hearing of the scheme through a volunteer callout from the City of Dallas. The initiative collects hyperlocal data to understand vulnerabilities to heat exposure. For several years, Christina and Landon have also been part of a climate change focus group in Texas, helping to make this hidden heat crisis more visible.

"We have always been interested in how climate change will affect our lives and the world, even before recycling was a thing in Texas!" says Christina.