The ancient Sri Lankan 'tank cascades' tackling drought

Constructed from the 4th Century BC up to the 1200s, these cascade systems have long helped Sri Lankan communities cope with prolonged periods of dry weather. "As most of the country is made up of crystalline hard rock with poor permeability, it induces runoff, " says Christina Shanthi De Silva, senior professor in agricultural and plantation engineering at The Open University of Sri Lanka. "Our forefathers built tank cascades to capture this surface runoff," she explains, preventing it from being washed away into rivers and, ultimately, the sea.

Such knowledge has since been passed down the generations. In a laminated box file, Siriwardene carefully safeguards a map his father, the village head, drew of Maeliya's cascade. There are nine tanks in this particular cascade, his father writes. A copy of another handwritten booklet documents the tanks' history and the folk poems that villagers sang in gratitude for its continuous water resource.

A lifeline in a heating climate

Today, although some of the tanks in Maeliya's system have been abandoned, the main tank still provides its harvested rainwater to 202 farmers, irrigating 155 acres, says Siriwardene. And at a time when climate change is projected to increase both Sri Lanka's drought and flood risk, tank cascades are receiving new attention.

In the north central plains of Sri Lanka, rehabilitation of village tank cascades under a World Bank-supported project has helped farmers grow rice and cultivate vegetables year round. Similarly, in the northwestern dry zone, during 2017's prolonged drought when many farmers had to abandon their crops, a United Nations project to rehabilitate a cascade system of 27 tanks helped farmers in Kurunegala to continue growing their rice.

One of the ways that cascade systems reduce drought-risk is by connecting different tanks together, researchers have found. According to a study that measured the changing density of vegetation, tanks that were part of cascades retained more water during the dry season than small isolated reservoirs that operate alone.

The structures were formed by constructing embankments around natural depressions in the landscape, explains Punchi Bandage Dharmasena, an independent soil and water management researcher, and a national consultant at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Sri Lanka. To control the release of water, the tank builders constructed a sluice gate and used a natural stone gauge near the gate for measuring the water levels of the tank. Water from one tank passes to another through small streams in paddy fields, Dharmasena says. "We can say that it's a recycling of the water resource."