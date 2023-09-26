The goats fighting fires in Los Angeles

It's a typical Los Angeles scene: the Pacific Ocean sparkling under a crystal-clear, bright blue sky, with miles of golden sandy beaches stretching as far as the eye can see. There's also a herd of goats precariously perched on a clifftop, enjoying the multimillion-dollar view.

These aren't just any goats, though – they're California's new secret weapon in the fight against wildfires, and they're being put out to graze across the state.

"The reception is overwhelmingly positive wherever we go," says goat herder Michael Choi. "It's a win-win scenario as far as I can tell."

Choi runs Fire Grazers Inc, a family business which leases goats to city agencies, schools and private clients to clear brush from hillsides and terrain that's hard to access. The company has 700 goats, and they recently had to expand their herd to keep up with demand.

"I think as people get more aware of the idea, and environmental impact, they become more conscious about which methods they want to use for clearing weeds and protecting the landscape from fires. So, there's definitely a bigger demand, and it's a growing trend," he says.