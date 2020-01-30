Umupfakazi wa Kobe Bryant arashimira aberetse urukundo umuryango we

  • 30 Ukwa mbere 2020
Vanessa na Kobe Bryant mu kwezi kwa 11 umwaka ushize i Los Angeles
Image caption Vanessa na Kobe Bryant mu kwezi kwa 11 umwaka ushize i Los Angeles

Vanessa Laine Bryant umupfakazi wasizwe na Kobe Bryant ku nshuro ya mbere nyuma yo kubura umugabo we yatangaje ubutumwa burebure kuri Instagram ashimira miliyoni z'abantu babafashe mu mugongo.

Yanditse ati: "Njyewe n'abakobwa banjye turashaka gushimira miliyoni z'abantu batweretse urukundo n'ubufasha muri iki gihe cy'akababaro. Mwarakoze ku masengesho yanyu. Twari tuyakeneye".

Madamu Vanessa avuga ko bashenguwe no kubura bitunguranye umugabo n'umubyeyi w'abana, Kobe, ndetse n'umukobwa we Gianna, mukuru wa Natalia, Bianka na Capri.

Uyu mugore ntiyavuze umuryango we gusa kuko yanihanganishije indi miryango yaburiye abayo mu mpanuka ya kajugujugu yo ku cyumweru mu gitondo i Los Angeles.

Yanditse ati: "Dusangiye akababaro. Nta magambo nyayo yasobanura umubabaro turimo ubu".

Kobe Bryant n'umukobwa we Gianna bapfanye n'abandi bantu barindwi barimo indi imiryango ibiri; umugabo, umugore n'umukobwa wabo, hamwe n'undi mugore wari kumwe n'umukobwa we.

Madamu Vanessa yavuze ko Kobe na Gianna bari urumuri rw'abandi bakobwa batatu ba Kobe.

Ati: "Ntabwo nzi ubuzima bwacu bw'ejo hazaza, ntibishoboka gutekereza ubuzima badahari. Ariko buri munsi turabyuka tukagerageza kwiriza uwo munsi kuko Kobe na Gigi batumurikira".

Ejo kuwa gatatu, Vanessa yahinduye ifoto imuranga kuri Instagram ashyiraho igaragaza Kobe na Gianna mu byishimo by'umubyeyi n'umwana.

Iyi ni ifoto yafashwe mu kwezi kwa kabiri 2016 mbere y'umukino wa nyuma wa All Star Kobe Bryant yakinnye.

Nyuma y'iyi mpanuka, Vanessa Bryant yari yagize urubuga rwe rwa Instagram 'private' ariko ejo kuwa gatatu yongeye kurufungurira buri wese, yahise abona abandi bantu miliyoni ebyiri bamukurikira.

Vanessa na Kobe Bryant bashakanye mu 2001.

Ifoto Vanessa yashyize kuri Instagram ye
Image caption Ifoto Vanessa yashyize kuri Instagram ye

