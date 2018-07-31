Uwufise ububasha kw’isanamu Getty Images Image caption Igikoko c'ubwoko bw'isatura yera cari gisigaye muri Kenya, giheruka gupfa

Uwafasha kubungabunga iyo satura avuga ko isauta y'ingabo y'ubwoko bw'isatura yero yo mu buraruko yari isigaye, yapfuye nyuma y'amezi irwaye.

Sudan, isatura yari ifise imyaka 45, yaba mu kibanza ca Ol Pejeta Cosnservatory muri Kenya. Yahawe umuti uyisinziriza ubwanyuma haciye indwi zitatu, nyuma y'uburwayi buvuye ku myaka bwari buyigejeje habi.

Urupfu rwayo rusize gusa isatura z'ingore zibiri, umukobwa wayo n'umwuzukuru, muri ubu bwoko hose kw'isi.

Jan Stejskal, ari mu bajejwe ikigo c'ibikoko ca Dvur Kralove Zoo muri Czech Republic, aho Sudan yabaye gushika mu 2009.

Avuga ati "Urupfu rwayo n'ikimenyetso kibi c'ukuntu abantu batanezwe ibidukikike hamwe n'umubabaro kuri uwo we yari azi iyisatura, ariko ntitugomba gucika inkokora.

"Tutegerezwa kwisunga ubuhinga budasanzwe bwo kubika uturemangingo tw'ibikoko bigeramiwe no guhona.

"Bishobora kwumvikana nk'ibidashoboka, ariko hifashishijwe ubuhinga bushasha buheruka kugerwako, na Sudan irashora kuba yoronka abandi bayikomokako."

Ni kubera iki ubu bwoko bw'isatura buboneka gake?

Amasatura -hari ubwoko bwayo butanu - nivyo bikoko bivyara bibi kw'isi bigira kabiri mu bunini nyuma y'inzovu.

Ubwoko bw'isatura yera burimwo ubwoko bubibiri: isatura yera yo mu bumanuko, hamwe n'iyindi igeramiwe cane ariko satura yera yo mu buraruko.

Sudan, ugereranije n'imyaka y'abantu, yari ifise imyaka 90, niyo satura y'ingabo yar isigaye muri ubu bwoko, nyuma y'urupfu rusanzwe rw'iyindi ngaho mu 2014.

Ubwoko bw'iyi satura muri Uganda, Centre Afrique, Sudani na Chad warahonejwe mu gihe c'uruhigi rw'ibi bikoko mu myaka y'1970 n'1980.

Urwo ruhigi rwatewe n'urudandazwa rw'ihembe rw'isatura, rikoreshwa mu buvuzi kama bw'Abashinwa, hamwe n'urwubati rw'imbugita muri Yemen.

Amasatura y'ubwoko bwera bwo mu buraruko ashika nka mirongo ibiri yari asigaye muri Republika Iharanira Demokrasi ya Kongo, yishwe mu ntango z'imyaka y'2000.

Gushika mu 2008, isatura yera yo mu buraruko yafatwa nk'iyahonye mw'ishamba, nk'uko bivugwa n'ikigo mpuzamakungu kijejwe ibidukikije, WWF.

None Sudan yishwe n'iki?

Isatura ishaje yariko iravurwa uburwayi bwabangamira intama zayo hamwe n'amagufa, bikunyurwa n'ibikomere vyinshi yari ifise ku rusato.

Ntiyarigishobora guhagarara kandi ikababara cane mu masaha 24 yanyuma, hanyuma abaganga b'ibikoko baca baha Sudan umuti uyihohosha ku kigo ca Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

Is there any prospect the subspecies could survive?

In 2009, the four remaining northern white rhinos, two males and two females, were transferred from the Czech zoo to Ol Pejeta in Kenya.

The hope was that the new environment, reflecting their native habitat, would encourage breeding.

Uwufise ububasha kw’isanamu EPA Image caption A sculpture of Sudan and his female relatives stands in New York

However, there were no successful pregnancies and Sudan was retired from his role as a potential mate four years ago.

Other attempts to conserve some of the northern white rhino genes by mating 27-year-old Najin and her 17-year-old daughter Fatu with a southern white male also failed.

An account was created for Sudan on the dating app Tinder last year, not to find love, but to help fund the development of IVF for rhinos.

The move won him fans across the world - fans who will now be mourning his death and the northern white rhino's proximity to extinction.

Sudan's genetic material was collected on Monday, conservationists said, to support future attempts to preserve the subspecies.

The plan is to use stored sperm from several northern white rhino males, and eggs from the remaining younger females, and implant the embryo in a surrogate southern white rhino.

Rhino IVF is a radically new procedure and could cost as much as $10m (£7.1m). It still gives conservationists hope that Najin and Fatu will be able to have their own calves one day.

Ntibishobora gukina mu cuma cawe Science correspondent Rebecca Morelle reports on a UK zoo's radical plan to save the northern white rhino

How is the world reacting?

News of the loss of the world's last male northern white rhino has travelled far.

People including Kenyan politicians and YouTubers have posted pictures of themselves meeting Sudan on the reserve where he lived out his remaining years.

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and former WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan shared their sadness with the hashtag #wedidthis.

Many, including a British teenaged conservation activist, blame humans for the subspecies' imminent extinction and are calling for attention to be refocused on saving other rhino species before it is too late.