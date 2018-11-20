Uwufise ububasha kw’isanamu Getty Images Image caption Ivyashitsweko muri ico cigwa ngo ni bishasha kandi bizotuma abana bafise kuziriranirwa n'ibiyoba bakingirwa niyo baba bashikiwe n'iyo ngorane

Ukuziranirwa kw'ukumubiri kuva ku kurya ibiyoba bishobora kugwanywa umuntu afashe miti ituma ukwihanganirana, amatohoza yakozwe aravyerekana .

Ivyo vyigwa vyakozwe ku bantu begera hafi y'amajana 5, bafise imyaka iri hagati y'4 na 17 vyerekana ko badashobora kwihahanganira ibifungurwa birimwo ibiyoba gushika kuri cumi kw'ijana.

Ariko ngw'inyuma yo gufata iyo miti ku rugero rutoya cane umwaka wose, bibiri vya bitatu vy'abo bantu ubu bashobora gufungura udu fuko tubiri tw'ibiyoba ntihagire ingorane bagira.

Emily Pratt w'imyaka 6 yabwiye BBC ko atashobora guhimbaza umwaka akwije umutsima benshi bazi nka ''cake'' mu congereza ariko ubu ngw'arabishobora.

Umubiri wiwe uramwemerera gufungura ibiyoba 7 bisigurako umubiri wiwe ushobora kumwerera gufungura ibifungurwa birimwo ibiyoba.

Ibimenyetso ku bifungurwa

Sophia nyina wa Emily aba mu buraruko bwa Londres avuga camubereye ikibazo kinini.

''Twaratangazwa no kubona ibifungurwa nka vyose usanga biba birimwo ibiyoba canke cane cane ibifungurwa bihabwa abana''.

'' Twarashavuzwa no kubona mu mfungurwa nka zose haba harimwo ibiyoba n'ibindi bifungurwa bimeze nka vyo, na cane cane mu bifungurwa bigenewe abana nk'umutsima benshi bazi nka ''cake mu congereza, ibisuguti, n'ibindi bifungurwa vyo kurigata usanga abana bakunda kandi vyaradutera ikibazo.

''Twategerezwa kumenyako mu bifungurwa dutegurira Emily ko ata biyoba vyaba birimwo''.

Emily yaraziranirwa cane kuko naho yaba yariye udutete dukeya tw'ibiyoba yarababara cane.

Gukurikiranira hafi ivyo afungura vyaratugiriye akamaro kanini mu muryango.

Gushobora gushikirwa no kuziriranirwa.

Uwari arongoye icigwa bise '' Palisade study'' casohetse mu kinyamakuru c'ibijanye n'amagara y'abantu bita ''New England Journal of Medecine'' George du Toit asanzwe ari umwigisha muri kaminuza akongera akaba n'umuganga ku bitaro vy'abana Evelina London Children's Hospital niwe yakoze amatohoza.

Ivyashitsweko muri ico cigwa ngo ni bishasha kandi bizotuma abana bafise kuziriranirwa n'ibiyoba bakingirwa niyo baba bashikiwe n'iyo ngorane.

Kandi ngo ni inkuru nziza kuko abana bafise umubiri uziriranirwa n'ibiyoba mu Bwongereza bagwiriye kurenga kabiri muri iyi myaka mirongo ibiri iheze.

Gukurikirana abana bafise umubiri uziriranirwa n'ibiyoba ni ikibazo kigora abavyeyi kuko bisaba ko bitonda cane ivyo bafungura bitagiramwo ibiyoba.

Hari imiryango ibayeho ifise amakenga kubera ukuziriranirwa kuva ku biyoba guteye ubwoba kuburyo gushobora gutuma umuntu yitaba imana.

Igihe ico cirwa cariko kirakorwa , abavyitavye bashizwe mu migwi ataco bakurikije.

Bamwe babaha uducupa turimwo ibiyoba abandi bakabaha uducupa atanakimwe kirimwo dusa n'utwahawe abambere.

Abaronse ibiyoba vyarabonetse ko ibimenyetso vy'uko umubiri utavyihanganira vyaduze.

Peanut allergy can be beaten with a treatment that slowly builds up tolerance, a large study shows.

None of nearly 500 four- to 17-year-olds from the US and Europe could tolerate even a 10th of a peanut dose.

But after taking tiny daily doses for a year, two-thirds could tolerate at least two whole peanuts.

Emily Pratt, six, told the BBC's Today programme it had made a big difference. "I couldn't have a birthday cake at parties and now I can," she said.

She can now tolerate about seven peanuts, which means she can safely eat foods even if they may contain traces of peanut.

Food labels

Emily's mum, Sophie, from north London, said: "It's been a constant stress.

"We were quite shocked how you could find traces of peanuts and nuts in all sorts of food, particularly foods that are childhood foods - cakes, biscuits, ice-creams - and that's what was stressful.

"We had to constantly study food labels to ensure peanuts were completely eliminated from Emily's diet.

"Her allergy was very severe, so even a small amount of peanut could lead to a very serious reaction.

"The impact on our family life was huge."

Accidental exposure

The UK chief investigator for Palisade study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Prof George du Toit, a consultant at Evelina London Children's Hospital, said: "The results of this ground-breaking study are very promising and suggest that we will be able to protect children who are allergic to peanuts from having a severe reaction after accidental exposure.

"This is extremely good news as the number of children being diagnosed with peanut allergy in the UK has more than doubled over the past two decades.

"Peanut allergy is extremely difficult to manage for children and their families, as they have to follow a strict peanut-free diet.

"Families live in fear of accidental exposure as allergic reactions can be very severe and can even lead to death."

During the study, participants were randomly assigned into groups that either received capsules of peanut protein or a dummy powder. The amount given gradually increased to cause tolerance.