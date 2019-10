Umwarimu warezwe gusambanya abanyeshuri muri filime ya BBC yahagaritswe

View this post on Instagram

The cup of filth has runneth over! Enough is truly enough. I believe our own #timesup movement has finally come to Nigeria and all of Africa. I have also suffered this. I've been triggered. Women in Nigeria have been suffering all sorts of sexual assault and violence for far too long. Let's keep the conversation going. You can only attack what you confront. We need our men to also understand this pain they inflict. We need our women in positions of power to do the same. Thank you @bbcafrica @wfm917 and the brave @kikimordi for this bold and brilliant expose on this evil that has grown into a hydra-headed monster. But one by one they will be cut off and disgraced. #endSGBV #Nomore #Notosexualassault #sexforgrades❌ #Respectthefeminine #SpeakUP #Nomoresilence #enoughistrulyenough😭oh #animalsinhumanskin