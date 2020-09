Our Northern Zone party HQ in Arusha has been firebombed and destroyed on the eve of my arrival in Arusha. Today's timetable remains unchanged. No amount of terror and intimidation will stop this Tsunami for change in Tanzania. Arusha here we come ✌🏾 #SasaBasi #TunduLissu2020 pic.twitter.com/uGYbJJ0ikd