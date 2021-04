George Floyd: Jury yahamije icaha Derek Chauvin

George Floyd: Jury yahamije icaha Derek Chauvin

Iminota 8 iraheze

Nyuma y'igihe kiri munsi y'umunsi umwe, abagize jury bahamije icaha Derek Chauvin ku birego vyose bijanye n'urupfu rwa George Floyd

The jury returned guilty verdicts of second degree murder, third degree murder and manslaughter.

The former police officer was filmed kneeling on Floyd for more than nine minutes during his arrest last May.

Chauvin will remain in jail until he is sentenced.