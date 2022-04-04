Grammy Awards: Ni bande begukanye ibi bihembo bikomeye muri muzika ku isi?

Iminota 52 iraheze

Olivia Rodrigo w'imyaka 19 yatwaye ibihembo birimo best new artist na best pop album, ibihembo yavuze ko atura nyina wamubaye hafi mu gutangira urugendo rwe muri muzika.