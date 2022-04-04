Grammy Awards: Ni bande begukanye ibi bihembo bikomeye muri muzika ku isi?
Olivia Rodrigo, hamwe n'umunyamuziki mu itsinda Silk Sonic witwa Jon Batiste nibo babonye ibihembo byinshi, bitatu buri umwe, muri Grammy Awards zatanzwe ku nshuro ya 64 ku cyumweru nijoro.
Umunya-Benin Angélique Kidjo na DJ Black Coffee wo muri Africa y'Epfo nibo banyafrika bagaragaye muri ibi birori bahabwa ibihembo kubera muzika yabo.
Olivia Rodrigo w'imyaka 19 yatwaye ibihembo birimo best new artist na best pop album, ibihembo yavuze ko atura nyina wamubaye hafi mu gutangira urugendo rwe muri muzika.
Ibirori by'ibi bihembo byiganjemo n'igitaramo cy'abahanzi, byabereye mu nzu ya MGM Grand i Las Vegas byakererejweho amezi atatu kubera kongera kwiyongera kwa Covid-19 muri Amerika.
Angélique Kidjo yahawe igihembo cya 'world music album of the year' kubera album ye yise Mother Nature iriho indirimbo zirimo abahanzi nka Salif Keita, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade na Mr Eazi cyangwa Alexandra Shungudzo ukomoka muri Zimbabwe.
Kidjo w'imyaka 61 yatsinze abahanzi nka Wizkid, Femi Kuti, maze yegukana iyi Grammy ye ya gatanu.
Mu ijambo rye, Kidjo yashimye ikiragano gishya cy'abahanzi ba Africa, avuga ko aribo bagiye kwigarurira isi vuba.
Black Coffee wo muri Africa y'Epfo yatsinze muri 'dance/electronic music album', yegukana Grammy yiwe ya mbere.
Intambara ya Ukraine
Hagati muri ibi bihembo berekanye ijambo rya Perezida Volodymyr Zelensky wa Ukraine wasabye abanyamuziki kudaceceka kuri iyi ntambara.
Ati: "Nimuvuge inkuru yacu. Muvuge ukuri kuri iyi ntambara ku mbuga nkoranyambaga zanyu no kuri TV. Mwiceceka."
Ijambo rye ryakurikiwe no kuririmba kw'abahanzi John Legend wafatanyije n'abanyamuziki bo muri Ukraine Siuzanna Iglidan na Mika Newton, hamwe n'umusizi Lyuba Yakimchuk.
Urwenya ku rushyi rwa Will Smith
Mu cyumweru gishize, urushyi Will Smith yakubise umunyarwenya Chris Rock mu birori by'ibihembo muri filimi bya Oscars rwaciye ibintu rusa n'urwarushije ibirori ubwabyo kuvugwa.
Umunyemuziki, akaba n'umukinnyi wa filimi uzwi cyane nka Questlove muri Grammy yahabonye igihembo ya 'best music film', ariko ntiyihanganiye gutebya ku byabaye muri Oscars.
Ubwo yari agiye gushyikiriza igihembo Silk Sonic yagize ati: "Ngiye gutanga iki gihembo kandi ndezera ko mwa bantu mwe muza kuba muri metero 100 hirya yanjye."
Bimwe mu bihembo byatanzwe n'ababihataniraga:
Muzika y'umwaka
- "Leave the Door Open" - Silk Sonic — uwatsinze
- "I Still Have Faith In You" - ABBA
- "Freedom" - Jon Batiste
- "I Get a Kick Out of You" - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- "Peaches - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- "Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile
- "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
- "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
- "drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
Album y'umwaka
- •"We Are" - Jon Batiste — Uwatsinze
- •"Love For Sale" -Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- •"Justice" - Justin Bieber
- •"Planet Her"- Doja Cat
- •"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
- •"Montero" - Lil Nas X
- •"Back of my Mind" - H.E.R.
- •"sour" - Olivia Rodrigo
- •"Evermore" - Taylor Swift
- •"Donda" - Kanye
Indirimbo y'umwaka
- •"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic — Uwatsinze
- •"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
- •"A Beautiful Noise" - Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
- •"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
- •"Fight For You" - H.E.R.
- •"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
- •"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
- •"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
- •"Peaches" - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- •"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile
Umuhanzi mushya mwiza
- •Olivia Rodrigo - Uwatsinze
- •Arooj Aftab
- •Jimmy Allen
- •Baby Keem
- •FINNEAS
- •Glass Animals
- •Japanese Breakfast
- •The Kid LAROI
- •Arlo Parks
- •Saweetie
Uwaririmbye neza Pop wenyine
- •"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo — Uwatsinze
- •"Anyone" - Justin Bieber
- •"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile
- •"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
- •"Positions" - Ariana Grande
Itsinda ryaririmbye neza Pop
- • "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat na SZA — Uwatsinze
- •"I Get A Kick Out Of You" - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- • "Lonely" - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
- • "Butter" - BTS
- • "Higher Power" - Coldplay
Album nziza ya Pop ya cyera
- •"Love For Sale" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga — Uwatsinze
- • "Til We Meet Again (Live)" - Norah Jones
- • "A Tori Kelly Christmas" - Tori Kelly
- • "Ledisi Sings Nina" - Ledisi
- • "That's Life" - Willie Nelson
- • "A Holly Dolly Christmas" -Dolly Parton
Album nziza ya Pop
- •"Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo — Uwatsinze
- •"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" - Justin Bieber
- •"Planet Her (Deluxe)" - Doja Cat
- •"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
- •"Positions" - Ariana Grande
Muzika ya Dance/Electronic
- •"Alive" - Rüfüs Du Sol, Jason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba— Uwatsinze
- •"Hero" - Afrojack & David Guetta, Kuk Harrell & Stargate, producers; Elio Debets, mixer
- • "Loom" - Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo, Simon Green, producers; Ólafur Arnalds, mixer
- •"Before" - James Blake, Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer
- •"You Can Do It" - Caribou Dan Snaith, producer; David Wrench, mixer
- •"The Business" - Tiësto, Hightower, Julia Karlsson & Tiësto, producers; Tiësto, mixer
Album nziza ya Dance/Electronic
- •"Subconsciously" - Black Coffee — Uwatsinze
- •"Fallen Embers" - ILLENIUM
- •"Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)" - Major Lazer
- •"Shockwave" - Marshmello
- •"Free Love" - Sylvan Esso
- •"Judgement" - Ten City
Album nziza ya Contemporary Instrumental
- •"Tree Falls" - Taylor Eigsti — Uwatsinze
- •"Double Dealin'" - Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal
- •"The Garden" - Rachel Eckroth
- •"At Blue Note Tokyo" - Steve Gadd Band
- •"Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2" - Mark Lettieri
Rock Performance nziza
- •"Making A Fire" - Foo Fighters — Uwatsinze
- •"Shot In The Dark" - AC/DC
- •"Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)" - Black Pumas
- •"Nothing Compares 2 U" - Chris Cornell
- •"Ohms" - Deftones
Indirimbo nziza ya Rock
- •"Waiting On A War" Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, (Foo Fighters) — Uwatsinze
- •"All My Favorite Songs" - Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)
- •"The Bandit" - Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)
- •"Distance" - Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)
- •"Find My Way" - Paul McCartney
Album nziza ya Rock
- •"Medicine At Midnight" - Foo Fighters — Uwatsinze
- •"Power Up" - AC/DC
- •"Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A" - Black Pumas
- •"No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1" - Chris Cornell
- •"McCartney III" - Paul McCartney
Indirimbo nziza ya R&B
- •"Leave The Door Open" - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars (Silk Sonic) — Uwatsinze
- •"Damage" - Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick and Tiara Thomas
- •"Good Days" - Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)
- •"Heartbreak Anniversary" - Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas and Varren Wade
- •"Pick Up Your Feelings" - Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Michael Holmes and Jazmine Sullivan
Album nziza ya R&B
- •"Heaux Tales" - Jazmine Sullivan — Uwatsinze
- •"Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies" - Snoh Aalegra
- •"We Are" - Jon Batiste
- •"Gold-Diggers Sound" - Leon Bridges
- •"Back Of My Mind" - H.E.R.
Indirimbo nziza ya Rap
- •"Jail" - Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z) — Uwatsinze
- •"Bath Salts" - Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)
- •"Best Friend" - Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)
- •"Family Ties" - Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)
- •"m y . l i f e" - Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)
Album nziza ya Rap
- •"Call Me If You Get Lost" - Tyler, The Creator — Uwatsinze
- •"The Off-Season" - J. Cole
- •"Certified Lover Boy" - Drake
- •"King's Disease II" - Nas
- •"Donda" - Kanye West
Album nziza ya Country
- •"Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton - Uwatsinze
- •"Skeletons" - Brothers Osborne
- •"Remember Her Name" - Mickey Guyton
- •"The Marfa Tapes" - Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram
- •"The Ballad of Dood and Juanita" - Sturgill Simpson
Indirimbo nziza ya Country
- •"Cold" - Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) — Uwatsinze
- •"Better Than We Found It" - Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
- •"camera roll" - Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
- •"Country Again" - Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
- •"Fancy Like" - Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
- •"Remember Her Name" - Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling
Indirimbo nziza ya Gospel
- •"Never Lost" - CeCe Winans - Uwatsinze
- •"Voice of God" - Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore
- •"Joyful" - Dante Bowe
- •"Help" - Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
- •"Wait on You" - Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music
Indirimbo nziza ya Gospel igezweho
- •"Believe for It" - CeCe Winans - Uwatsinze
- •"We Win" - Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby
- •"Hold Us Together" (Hope Mix) - H.E.R. and Tauren Wells
- •"Man of Your Word" - Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven
- •"Jireh" - Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine
Album nziza ya Reggae
- •"Beauty in the Silence" − SOJA − Uwatsinze
- •"Pamoja" − Etana
- •"Positive Vibration" − Gramps Morgan
- •"Live N Livin" − Sean Paul
- •"Royal" − Jesse Royal
- •"10" − Spice
Album nziza ya Global Music
- •"Mother Nature" − Angélique Kidjo − Uwatsinze
- •"Voice of Bunbon (Vol. 1)" − Rocky Dawuni
- •"East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert" − Daniel Ho & Friends
- •"Legacy +" − Femi Kuti and Made Kuti
- •"Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition)" − Wizkid