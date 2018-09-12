Abamenyereza ba Premier League abahari n'abagiye gushika mu kw'icenda 2018
BBC yasohoye urutonde rw'abamenyereza bahari n'abasezerewe b'imigwi y'ihiganwa rya Premier League mu Bwongereza gushika mu kwezi kw'icenda 2018.
Urwo rutonde ni urw'abamenyereza bariho canke bakuwe gushika mu kwezi kw'icenda kwo mu 2018.
|Premier League
|Club
|Umumenyereza
|Yagenywe
|Uwo yasubiriye
|Arsenal
|Unai Emery
|23/05/2018
|Arsene Wenger
|Bournemouth
|Eddie Howe
|12/10/2012
|Paul Groves
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Chris Hughton
|31/12/2014
|Sami Hyypia
|Burnley
|Sean Dyche
|30/10/2012
|Eddie Howe
|Cardiff City
|Neil Warnock
|5/10/2016
|Paul Trollope
|Chelsea
|Maurizio Sarri
|14/07/2018
|Antonio Conte
|Crystal Palace
|Roy Hodgson
|12/09/2017
|Frank de Boer
|Everton
|Marco Silva
|31/05/2018
|Sam Allardyce
|Fulham
|Slavisa Jokanovic
|27/12/2015
|Kit Symons
|Huddersfield Town
|David Wagner
|5/11/2015
|Chris Powell
|Leicester City
|Claude Puel
|25/10/2017
|Craig Shakespeare
|Liverpool
|Jurgen Klopp
|8/10/2015
|Brendan Rodgers
|Manchester City
|Pep Guardiola
|1/07/2016
|Manuel Pellegrini
|Manchester United
|Jose Mourinho
|27/05/2016
|Louis van Gaal
|Newcastle United
|Rafael Benitez
|11/03/2016
|Steve McClaren
|Southampton
|Mark Hughes
|14/03/2018
|Mauricio Pellegrino
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Mauricio Pochettino
|27/05/2014
|Tim Sherwood
|Watford
|Javi Gracia
|21/01/2018
|Marco Silva
|West Ham United
|Manuel Pellegrini
|22/05/2018
|David Moyes
|Wolves
|Nuno Espirito Santo
|31/05/2017
|Paul Lambert