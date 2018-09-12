Abamenyereza ba Premier League abahari n'abagiye gushika mu kw'icenda 2018

  • 12 Ukw’icenda 2018
Steve Wigley
Image caption Umumenyereza wa Southampton Steve Wigley niwe wa mbere amaze kumara igihe gito muri Premier League, aho yakinishije inkino 14 gusa hagati ya 23/08/2004 na 10/12/2004

BBC yasohoye urutonde rw'abamenyereza bahari n'abasezerewe b'imigwi y'ihiganwa rya Premier League mu Bwongereza gushika mu kwezi kw'icenda 2018.

Urwo rutonde ni urw'abamenyereza bariho canke bakuwe gushika mu kwezi kw'icenda kwo mu 2018.

Premier League
Club Umumenyereza Yagenywe Uwo yasubiriye
Arsenal Unai Emery 23/05/2018 Arsene Wenger
Bournemouth Eddie Howe 12/10/2012 Paul Groves
Brighton & Hove Albion Chris Hughton 31/12/2014 Sami Hyypia
Burnley Sean Dyche 30/10/2012 Eddie Howe
Cardiff City Neil Warnock 5/10/2016 Paul Trollope
Chelsea Maurizio Sarri 14/07/2018 Antonio Conte
Crystal Palace Roy Hodgson 12/09/2017 Frank de Boer
Everton Marco Silva 31/05/2018 Sam Allardyce
Fulham Slavisa Jokanovic 27/12/2015 Kit Symons
Huddersfield Town David Wagner 5/11/2015 Chris Powell
Leicester City Claude Puel 25/10/2017 Craig Shakespeare
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp 8/10/2015 Brendan Rodgers
Manchester City Pep Guardiola 1/07/2016 Manuel Pellegrini
Manchester United Jose Mourinho 27/05/2016 Louis van Gaal
Newcastle United Rafael Benitez 11/03/2016 Steve McClaren
Southampton Mark Hughes 14/03/2018 Mauricio Pellegrino
Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino 27/05/2014 Tim Sherwood
Watford Javi Gracia 21/01/2018 Marco Silva
West Ham United Manuel Pellegrini 22/05/2018 David Moyes
Wolves Nuno Espirito Santo 31/05/2017 Paul Lambert