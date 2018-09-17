Uko imigwi ikurikirana mw'ihiganwa ryo mu Bwongereza 17. 09. 2018: Manchester City, Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal

  • 17 Ukw’icenda 2018

Uko imigwi ikurikirana mw'ihiganwa ryo mu Bwongereza 19. 09. 2018: Manchester City, Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal

Uwufise ububasha kw’isanamu Getty Images
Ikibanza Umugwi Inkino Ibitsindo Amanota
1 Chelsea 5 10 15
2 Liverpool 5 9 15
3 Man City 5 11 13
4 Watford 5 5 12
5 Bournemouth 5 3 10
6 Tottenham 5 4 9
7 Arsenal 5 1 9
8 Man Utd 5 0 9
9 Wolves 5 0 8
10 Everton 5 -1 6
11 Leicester 5 -1 6
12 Crystal Palace 5 -2 6
13 Southampton 4 0 4
14 Brighton 4 -2 4
15 Fulham 5 -5 4
16 West Ham 5 -6 3
17 Cardiff 5 -6 2
18 Huddersfield 5 -9 2
19 Newcastle 5 -4 1
20 Burnley 5 -7 1

