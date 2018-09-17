Uko imigwi ikurikirana mw'ihiganwa ryo mu Bwongereza 17. 09. 2018: Manchester City, Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal
Uko imigwi ikurikirana mw'ihiganwa ryo mu Bwongereza 19. 09. 2018: Manchester City, Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal
|Ikibanza
|Umugwi
|Inkino
|Ibitsindo
|Amanota
|1
|Chelsea
|5
|10
|15
|2
|Liverpool
|5
|9
|15
|3
|Man City
|5
|11
|13
|4
|Watford
|5
|5
|12
|5
|Bournemouth
|5
|3
|10
|6
|Tottenham
|5
|4
|9
|7
|Arsenal
|5
|1
|9
|8
|Man Utd
|5
|0
|9
|9
|Wolves
|5
|0
|8
|10
|Everton
|5
|-1
|6
|11
|Leicester
|5
|-1
|6
|12
|Crystal Palace
|5
|-2
|6
|13
|Southampton
|4
|0
|4
|14
|Brighton
|4
|-2
|4
|15
|Fulham
|5
|-5
|4
|16
|West Ham
|5
|-6
|3
|17
|Cardiff
|5
|-6
|2
|18
|Huddersfield
|5
|-9
|2
|19
|Newcastle
|5
|-4
|1
|20
|Burnley
|5
|-7
|1