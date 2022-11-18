1º MW'ITSINDA A NaN
-
NaN 2º MW'ITSINDA B
(Panaliti)
NaN
-
NaN
(Ikibuga ca Int Stadium)
Kurikirana ngaha Igikombe c'isi mu mupira w'amaguru co muri Qatar 2022, kigira ica 22.
|Igihugu
|P Yakinywe
|W Intsinzi
|L Gutsindwa
|D Kunganya
|GD Kurushanya ibitsindo
|Amanota Amanota
|Qatar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Equateur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Senegal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ubuholandi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Igihugu
|P Yakinywe
|W Intsinzi
|L Gutsindwa
|D Kunganya
|GD Kurushanya ibitsindo
|Amanota Amanota
|Ubwongereza
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iran
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|US
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wales/Pays de Galles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Igihugu
|P Yakinywe
|W Intsinzi
|L Gutsindwa
|D Kunganya
|GD Kurushanya ibitsindo
|Amanota Amanota
|Argentine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arabie Saoudite
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poland/Pologne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Igihugu
|P Yakinywe
|W Intsinzi
|L Gutsindwa
|D Kunganya
|GD Kurushanya ibitsindo
|Amanota Amanota
|Ubufaransa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tunisia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Igihugu
|P Yakinywe
|W Intsinzi
|L Gutsindwa
|D Kunganya
|GD Kurushanya ibitsindo
|Amanota Amanota
|Espagne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Costa Rica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ubudage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ubuyapani
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Igihugu
|P Yakinywe
|W Intsinzi
|L Gutsindwa
|D Kunganya
|GD Kurushanya ibitsindo
|Amanota Amanota
|Ububiligi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maroc
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Croatia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Igihugu
|P Yakinywe
|W Intsinzi
|L Gutsindwa
|D Kunganya
|GD Kurushanya ibitsindo
|Amanota Amanota
|Brezil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Serbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ubusuwisi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cameroun
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Igihugu
|P Yakinywe
|W Intsinzi
|L Gutsindwa
|D Kunganya
|GD Kurushanya ibitsindo
|Amanota Amanota
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Uruguay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Korea y'Epfo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0