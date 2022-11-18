Igikombe c'isi 2022 - Ikirangaminsi c'inkino n'ibitsindo ikibiriraho

Kurikirana ngaha Igikombe c'isi mu mupira w'amaguru co muri Qatar 2022, kigira ica 22.

Igikombe c’isi FIFA 2022

Urwego rw'ijonjora

  • Igice ca 8 gishira ica nyuma
    • 1º MW'ITSINDA A NaN
      -
      NaN 2º MW'ITSINDA B
      (Panaliti)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Ikibuga ca Int Stadium)
    • 1º MW'ITSINDA C NaN
      -
      NaN 2º MW'ITSINDA D
      (Panaliti)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Ikibuga ca Ahmad Bin Ali)
    • 1º MW'ITSINDA D NaN
      -
      NaN 2º MW'ITSINDA C
      (Panaliti)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Ikibuga ca Al Thumama)
    • 1º MW'ITSINDA B NaN
      -
      NaN 2º MW'ITSINDA A
      (Panaliti)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Ikibuga ca Al Bayt)
    • 1º MW'ITSINDA E NaN
      -
      NaN 2º MW'ITSINDA F
      (Panaliti)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Ikibuga ca Al Janoub )
    • 1º MW'ITSINDA G NaN
      -
      NaN 2º MW'ITSINDA H
      (Panaliti)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Ikibuga ca 974)
    • 1º MW'ITSINDA F NaN
      -
      NaN 2º MW'ITSINDA E
      (Panaliti)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Ikibuga ca Education City)
    • 1º MW'ITSINDA H NaN
      -
      NaN 2º MW'ITSINDA G
      (Panaliti)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Ikibuga ca Lusail)
  • Igice ca kane gishira ica nyuma
    • Uwa mbere mw'itsinda E v Uwa kabiri mw'isinda F NaN
      -
      NaN Uwa mbere mw'itsinda G v Uwa kabiri mw'isinda H
      (Panaliti)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Ikibuga ca Education City)
    • Uwa mbere mw'itsinda A v Uwa kabiri mw'isinda B NaN
      -
      NaN Uwa mbere mw'itsinda C v Uwa kabiri mw'isinda D
      (Panaliti)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Ikibuga ca Lusail)
    • Uwa mbere mw'itsinda F v Uwa kabiri mw'isinda E NaN
      -
      NaN Uwa mbere mw'itsinda H v Uwa kabiri mw'isinda G
      (Panaliti)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Ikibuga ca Al Thumama)
    • Uwa mbere mw'itsinda B v Uwa kabiri mw'isinda A NaN
      -
      NaN Uwa mbere mw'itsinda D v Uwa kabiri mw'isinda C
      (Panaliti)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Ikibuga ca Al Bayt)
  • Igice ca kabiri gishira ica nyuma
    • Uwatsinze 1/4 ya 1 NaN
      -
      NaN Uwatsinze 1/4 ya 2
      (Panaliti)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Ikibuga ca Lusail)
    • Uwatsinze 1/4 ya 3 NaN
      -
      NaN Uwatsinze 1/4 ya 4
      (Panaliti)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Ikibuga ca Al Bayt)
  • Ikibanza ca gatatu
    • Uwatsinzwe 1/2 ya 1 NaN
      -
      NaN Uwatsinzwe 1/2 ya 2
      (Panaliti)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Ikibuga ca Int Stadium)
  • Urukino rwa nyuma
    • Uwatsinze 1/2 ya 1 NaN
      -
      NaN Uwatsinze muri 1/2 ya 2
      (Panaliti)
      NaN
      -
      NaN
      (Ikibuga ca Lusail)

Urwego rw'amatsinda

    • Itsinda A

      Itsinda A
      Igihugu Yakinywe Intsinzi Gutsindwa Kunganya Kurushanya ibitsindo Amanota
      Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Equateur 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Ubuholandi 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • Qatar NaN
        -
        NaN Equateur
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Al Bayt)
      • Senegal NaN
        -
        NaN Ubuholandi
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Al Thumama)
      • Qatar NaN
        -
        NaN Senegal
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Al Thumama)
      • Ubuholandi NaN
        -
        NaN Equateur
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Int Stadium)
      • Equateur NaN
        -
        NaN Senegal
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Int Stadium)
      • Ubuholandi NaN
        -
        NaN Qatar
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Al Bayt)

    • Itsinda B

      Itsinda B
      Igihugu Yakinywe Intsinzi Gutsindwa Kunganya Kurushanya ibitsindo Amanota
      Ubwongereza 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0
      US 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Wales/Pays de Galles 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • Ubwongereza NaN
        -
        NaN Iran
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Int Stadium)
      • US NaN
        -
        NaN Wales/Pays de Galles
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Ahmad Bin Ali)
      • Wales/Pays de Galles NaN
        -
        NaN Iran
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Ahmad Bin Ali)
      • Ubwongereza NaN
        -
        NaN US
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Al Bayt)
      • Iran NaN
        -
        NaN US
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Al Thumama)
      • Wales/Pays de Galles NaN
        -
        NaN Ubwongereza
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Ahmad Bin Ali)
    • Itsinda C

      Itsinda C
      Igihugu Yakinywe Intsinzi Gutsindwa Kunganya Kurushanya ibitsindo Amanota
      Argentine 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Arabie Saoudite 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Poland/Pologne 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • Argentine NaN
        -
        NaN Arabie Saoudite
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Lusail)
      • Mexico NaN
        -
        NaN Poland/Pologne
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca 974)
      • Poland/Pologne NaN
        -
        NaN Arabie Saoudite
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Education City)
      • Argentine NaN
        -
        NaN Mexico
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Lusail)
      • Poland/Pologne NaN
        -
        NaN Argentine
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca 974)
      • Arabie Saoudite NaN
        -
        NaN Mexico
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Lusail)

    • Itsinda D

      Itsinda D
      Igihugu Yakinywe Intsinzi Gutsindwa Kunganya Kurushanya ibitsindo Amanota
      Ubufaransa 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • Denmark NaN
        -
        NaN Tunisia
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Education City)
      • Ubufaransa NaN
        -
        NaN Australia
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Al Janoub )
      • Tunisia NaN
        -
        NaN Australia
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Al Janoub )
      • Ubufaransa NaN
        -
        NaN Denmark
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca 974)
      • Australia NaN
        -
        NaN Denmark
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Al Janoub )
      • Tunisia NaN
        -
        NaN Ubufaransa
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Education City)
    • Itsinda E

      Itsinda E
      Igihugu Yakinywe Intsinzi Gutsindwa Kunganya Kurushanya ibitsindo Amanota
      Espagne 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Ubudage 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Ubuyapani 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • Ubudage NaN
        -
        NaN Ubuyapani
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Int Stadium)
      • Espagne NaN
        -
        NaN Costa Rica
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Al Thumama)
      • Ubuyapani NaN
        -
        NaN Costa Rica
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Ahmad Bin Ali)
      • Espagne NaN
        -
        NaN Ubudage
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Al Bayt)
      • Costa Rica NaN
        -
        NaN Ubudage
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Al Bayt)
      • Ubuyapani NaN
        -
        NaN Espagne
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Int Stadium)

    • Itsinda F

      Itsinda F
      Igihugu Yakinywe Intsinzi Gutsindwa Kunganya Kurushanya ibitsindo Amanota
      Ububiligi 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Maroc 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • Maroc NaN
        -
        NaN Croatia
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Al Bayt)
      • Ububiligi NaN
        -
        NaN Canada
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Ahmad Bin Ali)
      • Ububiligi NaN
        -
        NaN Maroc
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Al Thumama)
      • Croatia NaN
        -
        NaN Canada
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Int Stadium)
      • Canada NaN
        -
        NaN Maroc
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Al Thumama)
      • Croatia NaN
        -
        NaN Ububiligi
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Ahmad Bin Ali)
    • Itsinda G

      Itsinda G
      Igihugu Yakinywe Intsinzi Gutsindwa Kunganya Kurushanya ibitsindo Amanota
      Brezil 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Ubusuwisi 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Cameroun 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • Ubusuwisi NaN
        -
        NaN Cameroun
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Al Janoub )
      • Brezil NaN
        -
        NaN Serbia
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Lusail)
      • Cameroun NaN
        -
        NaN Serbia
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Al Janoub )
      • Brezil NaN
        -
        NaN Ubusuwisi
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca 974)
      • Cameroun NaN
        -
        NaN Brezil
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Lusail)
      • Serbia NaN
        -
        NaN Ubusuwisi
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca 974)

    • Itsinda H

      Itsinda H
      Igihugu Yakinywe Intsinzi Gutsindwa Kunganya Kurushanya ibitsindo Amanota
      Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Korea y'Epfo 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • Uruguay NaN
        -
        NaN Korea y'Epfo
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Education City)
      • Portugal NaN
        -
        NaN Ghana
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca 974)
      • Korea y'Epfo NaN
        -
        NaN Ghana
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Education City)
      • Portugal NaN
        -
        NaN Uruguay
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Lusail)
      • Ghana NaN
        -
        NaN Uruguay
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Al Janoub )
      • Korea y'Epfo NaN
        -
        NaN Portugal
        (Panaliti)
        NaN
        -
        NaN
        (Ikibuga ca Education City)
Amasaha yose ni mpuzamakungu GMT kandi ashobora guhinduka. BBC nta ruhara ifise muri izo mpinduka