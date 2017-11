'...અને ચૂંટણીમાં ફરી હિંદુ-મુસ્લિમ પર આવી જાવ છો?'

#तब_क्यों_नही_आये#तब_क्यों_नही_आये

...Why Don't you speak on

👉Jay shah

👉Where we're u when Farmers protested

👉Why u were silent on Judge Loya's death

👉Why parliment is shut down

Have guts please..Kha thay ap pic.twitter.com/biz9y4biaO