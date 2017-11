GDP growth under Modi

Jan 2017 - 7%

Apr 2017 - 6.1%

Jul 2017 - 5.7%

Latest - 6.3%



So

You were earning 700 in Jan 2017

Earnings dropped to 570 in Jul 2017

Now you are earning 630 in Nov 2017



Modi wants to CELEBRATE that you are earning LESS THAN JAN 2017. #IndiaUnstoppable