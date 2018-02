Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge



Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!



Here I am Challenging @aamir_khan @AzmiShabana @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/QXYBwVfYV0