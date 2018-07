Banswara BJP MLA Dhan Singh Rawat's son Raja, thrash a man after he (man) allegedly did not let his (Raja's) vehicle pass in Banswara's Vidyut Colony. He overtakes the man's car, blocks the way & thrashes him. #NewIndia #BJP_भगाओ_देश_बचाओ

pic.twitter.com/e5oFVgms7n