શું અમેરિકા અને નેધરલૅન્ડ્સમાં રામ મુદ્રા ચાલે છે?

there is a currency named Raam where 1 Raam equals to 10 Euros and can be used in Netherlands as well as the US.

India’s Sri ram born” My country RAM NAME ?. @vijayrupanibjp @narendramodi @DrPravinTogadia @SirPunyaPrasun @indiatvnews @aajtak @abpnewshindi @ZeeNewsHindi pic.twitter.com/bVDWxYSdB0