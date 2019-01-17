તાહિરા કશ્યપ : કૅન્સરથી પીડિત પત્નીની પોસ્ટ જોઈને આયુષ્માન ખુરાનાએ શું કહ્યું?

  • 17 જાન્યુઆરી 2019
તાહિરા કશ્યપ Image copyright TWITTER/TAHIRAKASHYAPKHURRANA

ફિલ્મ 'ટૉપી'નાં ડાયરૅક્ટર તથા આયુષ્માન ખુરાનાનાં પત્ની તાહિરા કશ્યપ બ્રૅસ્ટ કૅન્સરથી પીડિત છે.

તેમણે છેલ્લી કિમોથેરપી પછીની વાળ ઊતરાવેલો ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પર ફોટો પોસ્ટ કર્યો છે.

બુધવારે તેમણે પોતાના ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ એકાઉન્ટ પર વાળ વગરના બે ફોટો મૂકીને એક ભાવુક પોસ્ટ લખી છે.

તેમણે લખ્યું, ''હેલો દુનિયા! આ મારુ નવું રૂપ છે, પણ હું જૂની જ છું. હું ઍક્સટેન્શન ( નકલી વાળ) લગાવીને થાકી ગઈ છું."

"વાળ વગર રહેવું તમામ પ્રકારની આઝાદીનો અનુભવ કરાવે છે."

"મારે હવે શાવર નીચે વાળ બચાવીને નહાવું નથી પડતું. મેં ક્યારેય નહોતું વિચાર્યું કે હું વાળ વગર રહીશ.''

તાહિરાના પતિ આયુષ્માન ખુરાનાએ તેમની પોસ્ટ પર કૉમેન્ટ કરીને લખ્યું છે 'હૉટ'.

એ સિવાય અભિનેત્રી દિપીકા પાદુકોણ, ઋતિક રોશન તથા દિયા મિર્ઝાએ પણ તાહિરાના 'નવા લુક'ના વખાણ કર્યાં તથા તેમના સાહસને પણ વખાણ્યું.

પાંચ જાન્યુઆરીએ તાહિરાએ તેમના પતિ આયુષ્માન ખુરાના સાથે એક નાનો વીડિયો શૅર કર્યો હતો.

તેમણે લખ્યું હતું, ''મારી કિમોથેરપીનું છેલ્લું સેશન પૂરું થયું. આ દરમિયાન મેં ઘણું શીખ્યું."

"તમારા પ્રેમ અને પ્રાર્થના માટે ખૂબ-ખૂબ આભાર. મારું હૃદય આ વખતે ખુશીથી ભરેલું છે.''

સપ્ટેમ્બર 2018માં તાહિરા કશ્યપને ખબર પડી કે તેમને બ્રૅસ્ટ કૅન્સર છે.

તમે આ વાંચ્યું કે નહીં?

જ્યાર બાદ તેમની સર્જરી અને અનેક રાઉન્ડમાં કિમોથેરાપી કરવી પડી હતી.

14 સપ્ટેમ્બરે તાહિરાએ આ બાબતે જાણકારી આપી કે તેમના જમણી બાજુના બ્રૅસ્ટમાં ડક્ટલ કાર્સિનોમા (ડીસીઆઍસ)ની ખબર પડી છે.

તેમણે લખ્યું હતું, ''મને જમણાં સ્તનમાં DCIS( ડક્ટલ કાર્સિનોમા) વિશે ખબર પડી છે."

"સહેલી ભાષામાં કહું તો સ્ટેજ 0 કૅન્સર. ત્યારબાદ હું એન્જેલિના જોલીનું અર્ધ ભારતીય વર્ઝન બની ગઈ છું. ( કારણ કે મારે એક જ સ્તન રહ્યું છે)! મેં મારા ડૉક્ટરને કહ્યું છે કે આ કર્દાશિયાંને થોડો પડકાર આપવાનો સમય છે."

તમે અમને ફેસબુક, ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ, યુટ્યૂબ અને ટ્વિટર પર ફોલો કરી શકો છો

સંબંધિત મુદ્દા